GoTab and CORE Partner to Support Families of Restaurant Employees

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, restaurant commerce platform GoTab is unveiling a new partnership with CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees . GoTab is the first technology partner for the non-profit organization and a CORE Silver Sponsor. GoTab's involvement with CORE goes beyond the traditional corporate participation. In order to continuously support food and beverage service employees with children, GoTab will donate 5 cents for every transaction processed for participating venues through the platform to CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees.

GoTab CORE

CORE is a nationally-recognized community of support for all food and beverage service employees with children, providing financial relief and assistance when faced with a medical crisis, injury, death or natural disaster. CORE's mission aligns perfectly with GoTab's hospitality-first approach. Built by restaurateurs for restaurateurs, GoTab was developed as a solution to answer consumers' evolving dining needs and expectations and to help operators put hospitality first. GoTab's easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS) allow operators to offer a safe and enjoyable environment for staffers and diners alike. With a cloud-based solution, operators can run profitable operations while staying at the cutting edge of hospitality technology innovation, without the onerous contracts and monthly fees associated with other technology platforms.

"Our CORE partnership is critically important to us in this moment when operators and their employees are working so hard to overcome every challenge," said GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin. "We are honored to be able to help families of the hospitality industry with direct resources when the unexpected happens."

"We are thrilled to join forces with GoTab and count a technology leader among our industry partners," said CORE Executive Director Sheila Bennett. "The continuous support GoTab is offering will be instrumental in providing financial assistance to families of restaurant employees during this unprecedented time when a health crisis or natural disaster can add financial stress."

GoTab and CORE are exploring additional initiatives to expand this partnership and further drive awareness for the need to support families in the hospitality industry beyond the pandemic. Learn more about ways to support CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees here .

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit or learn more at https://about.gotab.io

About CORE

CORE: Children of Restaurant Employees, a national 501(c)3 founded by industry veterans, is dedicated to serving food and beverage service employees with children when either the working parent or child is navigating through a medical diagnosis, illness, injury, a death, or impacted by a natural disaster. Industry organizations and individual donors provide financial funding to help these families when they are faced with a medical crisis, injury, death or natural disaster. Since 2004, the organization has grown into a nationally recognized non-profit that has helped more than 1,200 families in 50 states. For grant qualifications, to apply or to refer a family for grant consideration, please visit coregives.org . To support food and beverage employees via a donation please visit coregives.org and click on the donation button.

Media Contact:

Amelie Bruzat

347.653.9544

[email protected]

SOURCE GoTab

Related Links

https://about.gotab.io

