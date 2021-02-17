GoTab Appoints John Martin as New Chief Revenue Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Industry-leading restaurant commerce platform GoTab has appointed sales and hospitality technology veteran John Martin as the company's new Chief Revenue Officer. With over 30+ years of experience working with both brick-and-mortar restaurants and food technology systems, Martin has been a force in helping hyper growth startups with go-to-market strategy as well as helping CEOs develop approaches to accelerate sales and launch new products.

John Martin named New Chief Revenue Officer at GoTab

"Since successfully launching 4 years ago, we've built a solid foundation and have experienced tremendous growth over the last year. Adding John to our team is a key part of our strategy to scale and grow the company to new levels as the hospitality industry continues to evolve post-pandemic," said CEO Tim McLaughlin.

"I'm thrilled to bring my capabilities to a company that will change the way restaurants manage their on-and-off premise commerce. I love bringing next-generation technologies to restaurant operators - ones that change their businesses and lives," said Martin.

Before joining GoTab's leadership roster, Martin was credited as being the top performing account executive at restaurant-reservation system OpenTable. There, he led, created, and built the sales engine that was responsible for transforming OpenTable from an unknown start-up to a thriving $2+ billion public company. Over the last nine years, he's built and scaled the sales and customer success organizations in 20 early-stage companies. Many have had successful exits, while others have become dominant players in the restaurant tech world.

This announcement comes on the heels of a big month for GoTab, which also recently announced enhanced contactless menu features, a starter kit, and a referral program. Throughout the pandemic, many operators transitioned from printed menus to contactless menus of their food and drinks offerings. But, standard digital contactless menus aren't very flexible or easily updated for special occasions like Mother's Day or Restaurant Week. What's more, many guests find them foreign to navigate and prefer the layout of a printed menu. The GoTab team dedicated tremendous time and effort to the redesign and reorganization of its digital menus to make them function more like a traditional print menu.

New $1,000 Bonus Offer for Qualified Referrals

Effective February 1, GoTab is offering a new referral program that rewards up to $1,000 to operators who refer a new account that adopts GoTab's POS as their exclusive processing platform.

Contactless Ordering Starter Kit And Free Activation Offers Extended

To further support hospitality operators and give them the ability to offer contactless dine-in, takeout, delivery, retail commerce and even set up ghost kitchen operations, GoTab recently unveiled a Contactless Ordering Starter Kit , that includes a POS terminal, a standing mount, a PAX payment terminal, POS software, payment processing and 24/7 Live Customer Support, all for a one-time, nominal fee of $600. All elements of the Starter Kit can be set up quickly and seamlessly, ensuring that operators have access to innovative features and ordering and delivery capabilities in less than 24 hours.

For operators looking to spin up new revenue streams quickly, GoTab currently offers free activations and guarantees a 24-hour setup for digital-only deployments to equip restaurants, breweries, wineries, and hotels with seamless curbside pickup/takeout and delivery capabilities .

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. GoTab uniquely allows patrons to order and pay through a server (without a smartphone), or order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile point-of-sale (POS), contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get industry-leading features and actionable data that can be rapidly deployed and adapted to their unique requirements for dramatically reduced costs. Founded in 2016 and based in Arlington, Virginia, GoTab serves hundreds of national, regional and local full-service accounts in over 35 U.S. states. Learn more at https://about.gotab.io

