GoTab Appoints Mike Dunn as Chief Financial Officer

ARLINGTON, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Restaurant commerce platform GoTab is adding industry veteran Mike Dunn to its leadership team, making the seasoned executive its first Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Dunn will set the course for the company's sustainable growth by devising and implementing back office systems and policies to scale the business. He will also play an active role with financial partners, raising funds and managing investor relations, while developing new ways to expand and leverage GoTab's many partnerships. Dunn will also work closely with HR to maintain GoTab's employer of choice status and reinforce talent advancement programs throughout the company.

With a unique mix of finance, strategy and business development skills, and more than 17 years of experience as a CFO, Dunn has an impressive background and proven track record with technology companies. Most recently, he supported Cadmium's growth initiatives, overseeing the integration of multiple acquisitions, and consolidating the company's accounting and financial operations. Prior to that, he led multiple companies to a successful exit, from NeoSystems to Siteworx, where he worked closely with GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin, who had founded the digital marketing agency and sold it to private equity following 10 years of 50% year-over-year growth. Throughout his career, Dunn has demonstrated a distinctive ability to build a robust financial framework for early-stage ventures, helping them to scale and guiding them on a path to compliance and rapid growth.

"I am excited to join the stellar group of leaders that make up the GoTab executive team and take an active role in positioning this high-growth company for further expansion," said Mike Dunn, Chief Financial Officer. "GoTab has greatly evolved in the hospitality technology realm yet maintains an edge over the other available solutions with its smart features and convenient process. I'm thrilled to lend my financial expertise to bring even more success to GoTab," he added.

Dunn is a prior finalist for the Northern Virginia Technology Council (NVTC) CFO awards. During his free time, Dunn enjoys skiing and road biking, attending concerts and playing his bass. He lives in Northern Virginia with his wife and two children.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS , contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en .

