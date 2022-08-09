GoTab Delivers Multi-Operator Locations New Features to Streamline Guest Ordering & Payment While Dramatically Simplifying Operator Administration

Restaurant commerce platform unifies the ordering and payment experience for guests across multi-merchant venues; delivers operational and sales efficiencies for vendors

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab, a leading restaurant commerce platform, today announced new capabilities that enable multi-operator locations such as food halls, festivals, stadiums and others, to automate vendor payouts while enabling a streamlined ordering and payment experience for guests. With GoTab for Multi-Operator Locations, vendors receive individualized control of menu management and reporting, as well as direct payouts, including taxes and tips, on a daily basis.

Ideal for food halls, entertainment venues, stadiums and more, GoTab creates a unified QR code ordering experience for all active vendors within a parent location, simplifying payment for guests and providing vendors with increased visibility, customization and sales transparency. Based on an analysis of existing operators that use QR ordering, GoTab has proven to make a direct impact resulting in 20% higher tips, 35-50% higher check averages, 25% faster table turns, and 30-50% increased labor efficiency.

"As guests flood back to food halls, stadiums and other entertainment venues, they've come to expect the convenience of digital – fast, easy-to-use mobile ordering, one-touch payment and more. GoTab for Multi-Operator Locations empowers vendors to deliver that integrated ordering experience for guests, while reaping the benefits of increased visibility within the parent location, daily payouts, seamless menu management, and ultimately, increased sales," said Tim McLaughlin, GoTab CEO and Co-Founder.

How Multi-Operator Works

Individual vendors within a food hall, entertainment venue, stadium, or other multi-merchant location will have access to their own dashboard and create their personalized menu featuring available food offerings or retail products, which is then shared with the parent location. Guests can scan and order from a single QR code showcasing all of the vendors and their customized menus. Orders are then routed to the respective vendors' Kitchen Display System and/or printer for fulfilment. Once guests pay their tab, tips are allocated to each vendor by percentage of sales.

A Unifying Experience for Guests with Individualized Control and Reporting for Vendors

Purpose-built to streamline the vendor and guest experience, GoTab for Multi-Operator Locations provides the simplest way for guests to order across vendors – without having to download an app – and the easiest way for vendors to optimize order efficiency, receive payout and gain visibility.

This new solution prioritizes transparency in sales, providing real-time access to sales and tab data and transferring payouts, including taxes and tips, directly to each vendor on a daily basis. For multi-vendor transactions, tips are automatically allocated by percentage of sales, which can be automated to the parent location. In addition, despite living on the same QR code, each vendor has the ability to create their own menus, products and messages that align best with their brand, showcasing consistency and easing communication with their guests. Further, since guests view all uploaded menus from a single QR code, each venue has more visibility across the parent location, increasing the likelihood of individual sales.

GoTab for Multi-Operator Locations is revolutionizing the vendor experience at participating venues through first-of-its kind technology designed to simplify the guest ordering experience while empowering vendors with complete menu control, quicker payouts, real-time sales reports and more. Click here to learn more about Multi-Operator, now available to all GoTab customers.

About GoTab

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit, request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en

