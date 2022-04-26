GoTab Grows Integrated Partner Ecosystem With New Best-of-Breed Technology

Chris Jennings to Oversee the Fast Expansion of Partner Ecosystem as Technical Director of Integrations

ARLINGTON, Va., April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the next-generation restaurant commerce platform GoTab continues to build and curate its fast-expanding ecosystem of best-of-breed technology partners, it recently launched its own API Developer Portal for integrated partnerships. It has also named Chris Jennings as Technical Director of Integrations to develop and implement the API strategy for the new portal, as well as build a technical path to market for new technologies and manage integrated partners pre- and post-launch.

In a short time, GoTab has already built an impressive ecosystem of best-of-breed technology partners designed to answer operators' diverse needs. GoTab has completed over 30 partner integrations across the restaurant tech ecosystem and is forecasting to more than double this number leading into 2023. Functioning as a true aggregator, GoTab's channel and integrated partner program continues to seek out and connect with the best inventory and restaurant management platforms, point of sale and payment platforms, third-party delivery and reservation tools, marketing automation and customer engagement platforms, as well as HR and staffing softwares.

As operators continue to seek out technologies that help them face major industry challenges (tight labor market, rising costs and supply-chain issues), GoTab's partner integrated ecosystem features inventory management softwares such as YellowDog, CraftPeak, or BarTrack, allowing operators to track and optimize the availability and quality of their products alongside sales and revenue data, all in real-time and in one place. GoTab operators also rely on labor management platforms such as 7Shifts and CTUIT to forecast their staff needs, and minimize the time and effort spent working on employees' schedules. Innovative solutions such as MarginEdge, Compeat (now Restaurant365) and RASI help operators thrive, integrating key performance data from GoTab directly into their accounting, payroll, and finance platform.

Beyond the seamless back-of-house integration and connected capabilities, GoTab's partner ecosystem helps operators place their brand front and center. Connected platforms like Klaviyo and Wisely powered by Olo, deliver automated marketing and data intelligence to strengthen guest relations and increase customer engagement through various communication channels, such as SMS, web and email. In a digital world, protecting a brand's reputation is made easier through connected platforms like Marqii. With a brand that is more discoverable comes challenges around third-party delivery services, which GoTab answers through integration with third-party delivery aggregators, Novadine and Otter, and direct connections to DoorDash, UberEats and more.

After a decade in the fintech industry, Jennings will focus on spearheading the curation of these integrated partners, carefully selecting technology partners so that GoTab operators can choose the solutions that best fit their needs and allow them to operate efficiently. "We like to say that it truly takes a village to support the diverse needs of restaurants," said GoTab's Technical Director of Integrations Chris Jennings. "That's why I'm excited to continue to curate the best technology partners for GoTab operators. Each venue, each operator is unique - there isn't one software or hospitality technology solution that will meet all of their needs. GoTab is selecting the best solutions on the market for them to access, so they can truly reap the benefits of our integrated partner ecosystem," he added.

Jennings joined GoTab from Vend, where he was responsible for overseeing the retail POS software's payment partnerships strategy in North America. Prior to that, he worked at Mercury (now Worldpay at FIS) for more than 10 years, managing developer integration and building out APIs and a full portal for developers to communicate.

For more information on GoTab's integrated partners, please visit https://gotab.io/en/integrations/ . If you are interested in joining our partnership program, please visit https://gotab.io/en/gotab-partner-program/.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en

