GoTab Introduces the Pocket POS to Streamline Tableside Service and Enhance Operations

Hospitality commerce platform unveils fast and flexible solution for full-service restaurants; Debuting at FSTEC September 13-15

ARLINGTON, Va., Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab , a leading hospitality commerce platform, today announced the launch of its Pocket Point-of-Sale (POS), an all-in-one, pocket-sized ordering and payment device designed for busy servers on the go.

Ideal for fast-paced environments offering table service, GoTab's Pocket POS is strikingly compact and easy-to-use, enabling team members to take orders, manage tabs, process payments, and communicate with the front- and back-of-house from anywhere in real-time, all from one sleek device the size of an average mobile phone. With a larger screen, longer battery life and smaller build than virtually any other mobile POS on the market, GoTab's Pocket POS maximizes utility and embraces on-demand service for a guest-centric experience, no wait time or clunky hardware required. In addition, when it's time to process payments, the product transforms into a customer-facing digital check presenter, allowing guests to view, split, add a tip and pay their tab, with the option to leave feedback and receive an order confirmation directly to their mobile device.

"Restaurants shouldn't have to choose between staying busy or delivering a great guest experience," said Tim McLaughlin, Co-Founder & CEO at GoTab. "With our Pocket POS, we're unlocking significant operational efficiencies, enabling servers to communicate with the front- and back-of-house from anywhere and equipping them with the tools needed to manage tabs tableside and meet guests where they are for a personalized, seamless dining experience. It's the easiest solution for servers navigating a fast-paced dinner rush while driving unmatched hospitality."

The Pocket POS embraces every feature of GoTab's popular stationary POS, including unique capabilities such as shared tab control, smart kitchen management and advanced administrative features that allow staff to manage inventory, menus, shifts and more, all on-the-go. Leveraging the Pocket POS, operators are empowered to mitigate errors, reduce costs, grow revenue and enable a frictionless guest and team member experience.

"The Pocket POS was created to help restaurant staff while enhancing and simplifying every guest interaction and is especially convenient when it comes to large parties, which are traditionally great from a revenue perspective but logistically tough on servers," McLaughlin added. "Its ability to effortlessly split, move and merge guest's tabs on the fly saves team members time and energy, which is vital in a fast-paced restaurant environment. Complete with all of the solutions found in our traditional POS, this is one of our most versatile products yet, and its pocketsize just can't be beat."

The launch of GoTab's Pocket POS comes on the heels of the company's recently announced capital raise , closing on an $18 million Series A funding round that will help scale its digital ordering and payment solutions for the hospitality industry, such as the Pocket POS.

To learn more about GoTab and its Pocket POS, please visit https://gotab.com/demo-request or stop by Booth #265 at FSTEC on September 13-15 for a live demonstration.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Hospitality Commerce Platform, is helping all sizes of restaurants, breweries, bars, food halls, hotels, resorts, and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. The platform includes a sophisticated point-of-sale (POS) or can optionally integrate with other popular POS and property management (PMS) systems. GoTab allows patrons to order and pay via staff on the POS, on a kiosk, or using their own mobile devices, according to guest preference and venue operating model(s). Tightly integrated kitchen displays (KDS) and bidirectional messaging are then used for highly optimized operations and delivery. Guests never need to download a mobile app or use a password. In addition to typical on- and off-premises sales, GoTab enables eCommerce, memberships, subscriptions, and deeply integrates with event, reservation, and ticketing systems. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $500M in gross merchandise value (GMV) annually with operations across 39 U.S. states, Canada and growing and is PCI DSS Level 1. For more information, consult our media kit, request a demo or learn more at https://gotab.com/ .

