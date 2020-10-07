GoTab Now Integrates with 7shifts

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab, Inc. , the Mobile POS and contactless ordering and payment platform for hospitality operators, now integrates with 7shifts , the leading labor management solution for the restaurant industry. With the GoTab/7shifts integration, hospitality operators can access a single view of real-time sales and labor data to make critical operational decisions that allow them to optimize labor costs and thrive. The integration exhibits labor costs vs. sales allowing operators to manage staffing and review labor KPIs, both on the 7shifts app and website.

"When we announced our recent funding round , we said that best-of-breed integrations will be a high priority for GoTab. This integration with 7shifts is the first in a series we'll roll out in the next few months. It provides our shared customers much-needed visibility and real-time data insight that they can use to more profitably manage their operations. This is another example of how GoTab is helping operators adapt their hospitality model and turn a corner despite the current challenges they are facing," said GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin. "The integration allows them to make adjustments, adapt to rapidly evolving regulations and optimize their operations, significantly improving their performance."

With the GoTab/7shifts integration, restaurant operators can:

Make key operational adjustments by using real-time sales and labor data showcasing revenue per seat, week-by-week sales, labor costs, etc.

Consult accurate sales projections based on the previous year's metrics to inform staffing and operational decisions

Handle time tracking through the platform's extensive scheduling capabilities

Merge tip data from GoTab with 7shifts clock-in data to easily calculate payroll and tip distribution

"We are proud to partner with the innovative team at GoTab to provide restaurateurs with a simple, seamless integration to improve operating performance," said 7shifts CEO, Jordan Boesch. "Our vision is to partner with best-in-class technology to help restaurateurs succeed every day, and this new partnership provides immense value to operators looking to optimize their operations during uncertain times."

An example of how operators thrive by leveraging the GoTab/7shifts integration is Caboose Brewing Company . Based in Northern Virginia and helmed by owner Jennifer McLaughlin, Caboose Brewing Company is able to optimize its operations through better internal communications systems, staff and guest empowerment, and timely decision-making made possible by access to real-time operational data.

"The GoTab/7shifts integration gives us the real-time sales and labor data we need to run our business optimally. And anytime an organization is running optimally, the guests will feel that," commented Jennifer McLaughlin. "When everybody's hustling because we're perfectly staffed and our staff is empowered, the guests feel that. They're all happier," she added.

Offering contactless ordering and payment since 2016, GoTab is helping restaurant, bar, brewery, winery, and hotel operators rethink their hospitality service model. Early adopters such as Think Food Group and Farmers Restaurant Group have been able to leverage GoTab to optimize their servers' work and interactions with customers to ensure a better guest experience. GoTab creates an efficient and hospitable environment for guests while freeing up front-of-house staff from low-impact tasks and allowing them to allocate more time to maintain proper safety guidelines which benefits both the operators and the guests.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., the Mobile point-of-sale (POS) and contactless order and payment platform, helps large & mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues optimize their front-of-house service models using low-cost, agile technology. Patrons scan a QR code directly from their mobile phones, order items via online menus, and pay securely, all without downloading an application or interacting with a server. Founded in 2016 and based in Arlington, Virginia, GoTab serves hundreds of national, regional and local full-service accounts in almost 30 U.S. states. Learn more at https://about.gotab.io

About 7shifts

Founded in Saskatoon, Canada, in 2014, with offices in Toronto, 7shifts is simplifying labor management, one shift at a time. The restaurant employee scheduling solution is used by over 350,000 restaurant pros across North America, Europe, the Middle East and Australia, including multi-unit restaurant groups like Bareburger, Honeygrow, Smoke's Poutinerie, YogurtLand, Juice It Up!, and many others. More than a scheduling platform, 7shifts empowers restaurant managers to optimize their workforce to better manage employees, resulting in reduced labor costs. To learn more, or to sign up for free, visit www.7shifts.com

