GoTab Offers Contactless Ordering & Payment Solutions for Entertainment Venues

ARLINGTON, Va., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As summer gets underway and restrictions across the country are lifted, GoTab 's technology remains vital for many entertainment venues seeking the efficiency and ease of contactless ordering and payment capabilities for the season's festivals, concerts and performances. A true cloud-based solution, GoTab puts hospitality first and allows for fast, cost-efficient, and seamless deployment in venues large and small.

Giving Guests Control Over the Ordering Process

GoTab provides guests with tremendous control over their food and beverage orders, giving them more time to enjoy the shows they're attending, and eliminating having to stand in line or flag a server. Whether enjoying an intimate concert, an outdoor production, or a headlining performance, guests can use QR code ordering and, in just a few minutes and with no app needed, grab their drinks or food (or receive at their seat), and devote their full attention to the show. Long lines at the bar or concession stands are eliminated, orders are more precise and delivered to guests faster.

Operating in a Tight Labor Market

Some venues, such as Helium Comedy Club , and Lake Arrowhead Village , require guests to stay seated throughout the performances. With less staff available to take orders, GoTab's smart technology allows venues that take on a larger footprint than standard restaurant operations to automatically dispatch orders to the bar or kitchen directly from guests' phones, maximizing food runner efficiency and service. By removing order-taking from their duties, GoTab lets servers focus on delivering orders quickly and ensuring customer satisfaction, leading to higher check totals and more satisfied guests.

Seamless Menu Management

In anticipation of the reopening of entertainment venues, the GoTab team developed enhanced capabilities designed to assist operators with service efficiency, order volume management, and reporting. With GoTab's master menu management features, venues can use the platform for multiple food and beverage vendors. They can also offer hybrid ordering models, giving customers the option to select delivery to a particular spot within the venue, pick-up or counter-serve. Thanks to GoTab's unique zone capabilities and dynamic item routing, food runners know exactly when and where to deliver the food and beverage items, providing customers with fast and reliable service. The integrated commerce platform is also perfect for managing high-volume operations, automatically dispatching orders to the appropriate BOH stations on the Kitchen Display System . Enhanced options created in the GoTab Manager App , allowing operators to create custom reports by revenue center, tracking performance within each pre-designated service area at the venue.

As venues reopen for festivals, concerts, and more entertainment this summer, GoTab is the perfect solution to equip venues of all sizes with contactless ordering and payment features. The cloud-based solution can be deployed in just a few days, with little or no hardware needed to be fully operational.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other entertainment venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. Through its easy-to-use POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS) it allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab. The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied as a standalone system, or via integration with other popular point-of-sale (POS) systems, to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en.

Media contact:

Amelie Bruzat

[email protected]

347-653-9544

SOURCE GoTab