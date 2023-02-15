GoTab Unveils Manager App, Increasing Operator Visibility and Improving Operations

Leading restaurant commerce platform launches native mobile app, providing operators with data, transparency and ability to streamline operations in real-time

ARLINGTON, Va., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTab , a leading restaurant commerce platform, today announced the launch of its Manager App, a native mobile application delivering centralized access to management tools that improve daily operations and guest experiences on the go. Available in the App Store and Google Play, the Manager App provides GoTab Operators deep visibility into store-level reporting and unmatched features that enable restaurant, brewery and other venue management to make smart decisions that optimize operations, improve profitability and enhance the guest experience instantaneously.

"In order to scale efficiently, operators need full transparency into what's going on inside the four walls of their business, even when they're not there," said GoTab Co-Founder & CEO, Tim McLaughlin. "With the Manager App, we're providing detailed access to real-time data at one or all locations, allowing managers to make immediate changes to shifts, menus, inventory and more, from anywhere using their mobile device. This will be a game-changing solution for operators focused on growth and multi-unit efficiency."

Designed for ease and visibility, GoTab's Manager App empowers operators to run their business better, whether they are on- or off-premise. Its mobile dashboard provides transparency into valuable reporting and analytics and gives operators total control over menu, kitchen and inventory management as well as real-time loyalty and discounts for improved guest service.

With the GoTab Manager App, operators can drive efficiency through tools including:

Operate : Control operations with the ability to view previous tabs, instantly refund or close open tabs as well as proactively interact with guests via two-way SMS or email communication based on real-time customer feedback.

: Control operations with the ability to view previous tabs, instantly refund or close open tabs as well as proactively interact with guests via two-way SMS or email communication based on real-time customer feedback. Configure : Update menus, products, and schedules on the fly. Keep up with the demands of a changing shift. Accommodate a last-minute event or guests with customizable and open zones (revenue centers) in minutes.

: Update menus, products, and schedules on the fly. Keep up with the demands of a changing shift. Accommodate a last-minute event or guests with customizable and open zones (revenue centers) in minutes. Adapt : Meet the demands of seasonality, weather, or bolster quick demand via flash sales. Rules and notices allow you to quickly adapt with discounts, promotions and business updates. Manage digital gift cards and quickly add guests to new segments on the go.

: Meet the demands of seasonality, weather, or bolster quick demand via flash sales. Rules and notices allow you to quickly adapt with discounts, promotions and business updates. Manage digital gift cards and quickly add guests to new segments on the go. Understand: Manage kitchen inventory and update stock on the fly, access daily sales and product mix summaries. Set up accounting streams to fit any operation and use data and reporting tools to view payments, deposits and more.

About GoTab

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform, is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) and property management (PMS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its all-in-one POS, mobile ordering and payment features, and kitchen display systems (KDS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, events, online ordering, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states, Canada and growing. For more information, consult our media kit , request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.com/ .

