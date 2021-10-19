GoTab Unveils Multi-Merchant, Contactless Ordering & Payment Solutions at Top Sports Venues

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Next-generation restaurant commerce platform GoTab is now bringing hospitality-forward experiences to sports venues around the country, lending its innovative contactless ordering and payment capabilities to stadiums, arenas, golf courses and race tracks. With a fast, cost-efficient and seamless deployment, as well as unique omnichannel ordering features, GoTab is well-equipped to serve venues boasting large footprints and multiple food vendors.

One Common Multi-Merchant Ordering Process for a Seamless Guest Experience

Sports venues are often home to a wide variety of vendors, prompting guests to rush and line up at multiple concession stands to place their orders. With GoTab's smart technology and unique tab features, guests can benefit from an easy and seamless omnichannel ordering experience, allowing customers to order different food from different vendors from their phone in one transaction. Whether enjoying a game, race, golf tournament, massive food market or placing sports bets, guests can use QR code ordering and navigate all the food options at the venue on a single platform powered by GoTab. Gests simply scan a QR code, which enables them to open a tab, which can easily be shared with friends. In just a few minutes and with no app download needed, they can grab (or receive at their seat) their food and drinks. Long lines are eliminated, guests have a consistent way to order regardless of the vendor they choose, orders are more precise and reach guests faster. On the back end, the entire menu is managed from a central GoTab manager dashboard that each hospitality merchant can easily access and update in real time.

GoTab's multi-merchant ordering capabilities proved particularly helpful at Santa Anita Park when the venue hosted 626 Night Market , a large-scale open air market featuring 250+ vendors and up to 100,000 attendees per 3-day weekend.

A Versatile Platform for Hospitality-Forward Experiences

The versatility of GoTab's technology allows sports venues to provide an elevated experience from a service perspective. A perfect example of that is Ridgewells relying on GoTab to support corporate hospitality programs at the U.S. Open and U.S. Senior Open over the past two years. With GoTab, the highly celebrated caterer was able to offer restaurant-style, in-seat service in addition to in-venue walk-up and grab & go options. GoTab's POS came in handy at the 2020 and 2021 championships as in-seat ordering remained popular among corporate guests, with customers seeking a hybrid dining experience - consulting menus on their phone but preferring to order via a server. GoTab's technology allowed the Ridgewells team to handle high-volume ordering in upgraded spaces, which welcomed thousands of guests per day. With GoTab's ability to offer customizable menus, easily adapt and adjust to each unique kitchen layout, and batch and re-sequence orders automatically for expedited delivery, the Ridgewells team was able to provide superlative hospitality to corporate clients, players, caddies, support staff and members.

Seamless Menu Management

With GoTab's master menu management features, sports venues can use a common platform for multiple food and beverage vendors. They can also offer hybrid ordering models, giving customers the option to select delivery to a particular seat, box or club lounge within the venue, pick-up or counter-serve. Thanks to GoTab's unique zone capabilities and dynamic item routing, food runners know exactly when and where to deliver the food and beverage items, providing customers with fast and reliable service. Those hybrid ordering models are on full display at the full-service Caesars Sportsbook at Capital One Arena , a unique space where sports fans can place bets in person, on a kiosk or on their phone, all the while enjoying an elevated hospitality experience by ordering food via GoTab on their mobile device.

