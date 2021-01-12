GoTab Unveils New Contactless Ordering Starter Kit for Hospitality Operators

ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As hospitality operators across the country consider new ways to operate or look to launch new concepts in 2021, restaurant commerce platform GoTab unveils a new Contactless Ordering Starter Kit designed to equip them with all the hardware and software needed to run contactless dine-in, takeout and delivery operations. The new offering also provides them with tools to accept all forms of payment, from cardless (mobile) transactions to card and cash payments.

The new year is challenging many restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and hospitality venues to navigate pandemic-related restrictions. It is also offering the opportunity to reengineer business operations, seek out new revenue streams, reopen dining rooms or launch new hospitality concepts. To further support hospitality operators and give them the ability to offer contactless dine-in, takeout, delivery, retail commerce and even set up ghost kitchen operations, GoTab created this new, cost-efficient solution that requires no contract or subscription.

GoTab's Starter Kit includes a POS terminal, a standing mount, a PAX payment terminal, POS software, payment processing and 24/7 Live Customer Support, all for a one-time, nominal fee of $600. The GoTab POS provides traditional POS features, while seamlessly integrating contactless ordering and pay-at-table capabilities. All elements of the Starter Kit can be set up quickly and seamlessly, ensuring that operators have access to innovative features and ordering and delivery capabilities in less than 24 hours.

By unveiling this new offering, GoTab further lends a helping hand to operators looking to safely operate or reopen their business, launch a new hospitality venture, or even run a ghost kitchen concept. The Contactless Ordering Starter Kit has all the tools needed for operators to effectively serve their customers, run profitable operations and easily pivot between dine-in service, takeout, curbside pickup and delivery, catering, and retail market services.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. GoTab uniquely allows patrons to order and pay through a server (without a smartphone), or order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile point-of-sale (POS), contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get industry-leading features and actionable data that can be rapidly deployed and adapted to their unique requirements for dramatically reduced costs. Founded in 2016 and based in Arlington, Virginia, GoTab serves hundreds of national, regional and local full-service accounts in over 35 U.S. states. Learn more at https://about.gotab.io

