GoTab Unveils Smart-Tipping and Dynamic Pricing Tools

ARLINGTON, Va., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As hospitality operators continue to scale their operations to meet the sustained demand for takeout/delivery and accommodate dine-in experiences for guests, restaurant commerce platform GoTab rolls out innovative features designed to set them up for further success. The smart tipping model is devised to replace a routinely complicated and time-consuming task and make tip distribution among staff a fairer and easier process. With ingredient prices proving to be as volatile as ever, GoTab also introduces a dynamic pricing tool that allows operators to swiftly and seamlessly adjust menu items and their associated prices.

A Better Tipping Model: Smart Tipping

With contactless ordering and payment, a new hybrid service model appears to prevail over traditional service models, blending autonomous guest ordering (via QR code) and traditional in-person ordering (via a server). This means that tip pooling mechanisms needed to be adjusted. Always driven by innovation and with operators' success in mind, the GoTab team set up a new smart tipping model. The restaurant commerce platform can easily recognize if the orders were placed by guests on their phones, or taken by servers, ultimately directing tips for the contactless orders into the tip pool, and tips for in-person orders to the server who took the order (or even proportionally to multiple servers, if multiple staff are covering the same table/guests). This incentivizes servers to check in on guests and gives them a chance to upsell them on drinks or additional menu items. Operators can adjust the tip ratio as well and the tip outs are calculated automatically by the cloud-based system, making it easy to distribute tips among staff. With a tight labor market and shortages of both BOH and FOH staff, the smart tipping model is also a way to keep staff engaged and pocketing more tips for their dedicated work.

"We implemented the smart tipping model after listening to our savvy operators, who wanted a modern system that incentivized FOH staff to engage the guests," said GoTab CEO Tim McLaughlin. "With our innovative technology, we were able to create a more balanced system that is based on that server's sales (not who owns the table), and reflective of the new hybrid service model -- in-person ordering blended with QR-code ordering -- we've seen emerge over the past few months."

Dynamic Pricing

As the restaurant industry forges ahead, produce and ingredient prices have been fluctuating. Chefs and restaurateurs are continuously assessing costs and revenue and need to be able to adjust pricing for menu items and ensure viable margins for their business. With GoTab's dynamic pricing feature, they can update pricing in real time, giving them even more control over digital menu displays. They can also adjust their pricing based on demand, driving prices upward for busy services or downard to attract guests when the venue is slower.

GoTab continues to set a new standard in contactless ordering and payment and kitchen operations for operators, and bring innovative features that set up hospitality businesses for continuous success.

About GoTab, Inc.

GoTab, Inc., a Restaurant Commerce Platform (RCP), is helping large- and mid-sized restaurants, breweries, bars, hotels and other venues run lean, profitable operations while making guests even more satisfied. It integrates with popular point-of-sale (POS) systems and allows patrons to order and pay through a server, order and pay directly from their own mobile phones, or blend the two experiences all on one tab, through its easy-to-use mobile POS, contactless ordering and payment features, and kitchen management systems (KMS). The guest never has to download a mobile app or create a password. Operators get flexible features that can be rapidly applied to access new revenue streams via dine-in, take-out and delivery, ghost kitchens, retail groceries, and more. Founded in 2016, GoTab processes over $250M transactions per year with operations across 35 U.S. states and growing. For more information, consult our media kit, request a demo here or learn more at https://gotab.io/en.

