Gotcha Covered continues Texas expansion with newest location

SAN ANTONIO, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of its 24th location in Texas. Gotcha Covered of North San Antonio is owned and operated by Simon Salt and Michelle Lemire.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in the North San Antonio area by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"With more than 20 locations, Texas has played a tremendous part of the Gotcha Covered brand's growth," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "San Antonio has such a rich culture and a vibrant community, which makes this an ideal location. Simon and Michelle both understand design and aesthetics, and I know they'll both be an asset to both the brand and their community."

Salt is a former fashion photographer, and at one point, owned his own digital marketing agency. Lemire also has a marketing background, serving as a market research insights and strategy professional for more than two decades.

"Michelle and I have talked about owning a business together for years, but we couldn't find the right fit," Salt said. "When we discovered Gotcha Covered, we knew it was the right fit for us. There was an incredible amount of support in place from the very first meetings, and it only grew with each next step. We're looking forward to going on this new adventure together and helping customers bring their visions to life."

The couple moved to the area five years ago, and they're looking forward to being able to give back to their community.

"San Antonio has become home to us," Lemire said. "We've loved exploring the community, from trying new local eateries to walking the trails in the area parks. It's important to us to build a business that is just as much a part of this community as we are."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of North San Antonio, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/north-san-antonio/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

