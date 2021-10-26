Gotcha Covered joins the fight against cancer

"At Gotcha Covered, we want to show our clients that we care about more than simply selling our services," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "We are dedicated to them on a daily basis and want to shed light on the ongoing issues they face daily. No matter who you are, it's likely you know someone that has been affected by breast or ovarian cancer.

"Based on breast and ovarian cancer statistics, 1 in 8 women will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. About 21,410 women will receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer by the end of 2021. These are things we need to be discussing, and our awareness campaigns aims to start the conversation."

Attention to breast cancer is just one of several Gotcha Covered quarterly campaign topics focused on raising awareness for important issues across the nation.

In November, Gotcha Covered is dedicating their efforts to veterans in the United States and Canada by focusing on the Fisher House Foundation and True Patriot Love. The Fisher House Foundation provides a home away from home free of charge for families of patients receiving care at military and VA medical centers in the U.S. True Patriot Love honors the sacrifices of members of the Canadian Armed Forces and provides resources to meet the needs of veterans and their families.

Gotcha Covered shows its support by adding banners to their websites that link back to each charity. Several promotional social media posts are made each month, and franchise owners also receive a series of newsletters about each charity, which can be sent out to their contacts.

Gotcha Covered encourages its franchise owners to donate a percentage of their monthly sales to the charity being supported each month. In December, each charity receives a corporate donation from Gotcha Covered.

"It is an honor for us to support veterans across two nations," said Linenberg. "They and their families deserve our assistance. The many patients and families fighting cancer also deserve support, and the Gotcha Covered family knows every bit helps in the fight against the disease. That's why raising awareness of these charities means so much to us, and we encourage people to learn more about them and how they can help."

If you would like to support the Breast Cancer Research Foundation, visit https://www.bcrf.org/.

For information on Ovarian Cancer Canada, visit https://ovariancanada.org/.

To make a donation to the Fisher House Foundation or True Patriot Love, visit https://fisherhouse.org/ or https://truepatriotlove.com/, respectively.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 100 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

