Gotcha Covered opens newest Florida location in Jacksonville

Kelly D'Innocenti joins leading window treatment franchise family

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new location in Florida. Gotcha Covered of South Jacksonville is owned and operated by Kelly D'Innocenti.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Mandarin, Southside and the Beaches by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

Gotcha Covered of South Jacksonville is owned and operated by Kelly D'Innocenti.

"Kelly has a natural eye for design and a love for home design and décor, which will benefit her as she helps Jacksonville residents discover their perfect window treatments," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "She's passionate about customer service and providing exceptional experiences, and I know this location will be an asset to its community."

D'Innocenti has more than 25 years of corporate marketing and advertising experience, including marketing strategy and communications, team leadership and the development of multi-channel, integrated campaigns for branding and lead generation. She said owning a Gotcha Covered location allows her to merge her business experience and strengths with her passion for art and design.

"I'm naturally solutions-oriented, so helping others solve their window treatment goals and challenges while bringing functionality and beauty to their home is motivating and exciting for me," D'Innocenti said.

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of South Jacksonville, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/south-jacksonville/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

865-977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE Gotcha Covered