Navy veteran joins Gotcha Covered family

Jeff Barnum to lead Western Suburbs location

MINNEAPOLIS, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of a new location in Minnesota. Gotcha Covered of Western Suburbs is owned and operated by Jeff Barnum.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in the Western Suburbs including Elk River, Albertville, Delano, Chaska and the surrounding areas by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

Gotcha Covered of Western Suburbs is owned and operated by Jeff Barnum, seen here with his wife, Linda.

"Jeff's analytical mind and problem-solving skills make him an ideal fit for Gotcha Covered," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Customers often come to us with unique requests or unusual window designs, but Jeff loves a good challenge. I'm certain he'll come up with the perfect solution to meet the customer's needs."

Barnum served seven years in the United States Navy. He's spent the last 27 years in engineering, quality and customer experience roles, including 16 years at a consumer durable goods company.

"Gotcha Covered is going to provide a much-needed service for this community while also allowing me to build something of my own," Barnum said. "I relish having the ability to grow something that will benefit my family and allow me the flexibility and quality time to enjoy the things I enjoy most, like theater and musical events. It also allows me to pursue a passion of mine, which is working with seniors. I've been a hospice volunteer for the past four years, and I'll be able to do even more now."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Western Suburbs, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/western-suburbs/.

