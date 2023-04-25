Gotcha Covered named a Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Recession-Proof Business for 2023 by Franchise Business Review

Independent research data shows franchise owners are highly satisfied with their investment in the window treatment consultation leader

DENVER, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, the leader in custom window treatment across the U.S. and Canada, was recently named a Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Recession-Proof Franchise for 2023 by independent franchise research firm Franchise Business Review.

"We're committed to helping Gotcha Covered franchise owners thrive while serving their customers and their communities," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Our strategy for success is based on empowering franchise owners with a proven, industry-leading support system. We're proud that we can offer them exceptional value while also delivering extensive training, innovative technology and essential one-on-one support."

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, Gotcha Covered provides homeowners and businesses with the best in soft and hard window treatments, including a variety of blinds, draperies, and smart solutions. Gotcha Covered is part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands.

"Offering extraordinary value to our franchise owners is a critical part of our vision for Gotcha Covered and all Five Star Franchising brands," said J. Andrew Mengason, chief growth officer for Five Star Franchising. "We provide unique tools that distinguish us from other companies in the industries we serve. Our success depends on the success and growth our franchise owners experience, so we're invested in helping them achieve results and fulfill their dreams."

Franchise Business Review provides the only rankings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. FBR publishes its rankings of top franchises in its annual Guide to Today's Top Franchises, as well as in quarterly reports throughout the year that rank the top franchises in specific sectors.

More than 36,000 franchise owners representing over 365 franchise brands participated in Franchise Business Review's franchisee satisfaction survey over 18 months. Gotcha Covered was one of just 100 franchise brands to be identified as a Top Recession-Proof Franchise award winner.

Additionally, nearly 12,000 franchise owners representing over 135 low-cost brands participated in the franchisee satisfaction survey. The brands that were named to the list of the best low-cost franchises to buy had high franchisee satisfaction and an investment of under $100,000 at the time their franchise owners participated in FBR's satisfaction survey.

Gotcha Covered franchise owners were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including training and support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, culture, and financial opportunity.

"While no business is 100% recession-proof, these franchise businesses have demonstrated that they are highly recession-resistant based on historical performance," said Eric Stites, CEO of Franchise Business Review. "For people seeking to be their own boss, the Top 100 Recession-Proof businesses we identified this year not only have outstanding satisfaction among their owners, but they have performed well in good times and bad and we feel they hold a strong advantage to outperform their competitors in the years ahead.

"There are also a number of very solid business opportunities out there that can provide the satisfaction and perks of business ownership but don't require a huge financial investment. Approximately one-third of the franchise companies we survey have initial investments starting under $100K. More importantly, the franchises that made this year's list of the Top Low-Cost Franchises have average owner satisfaction 12% higher than our industry benchmark, making them all excellent options for entrepreneurs considering franchise ownership."

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is the premier provider of custom interior window treatments in North America, offering solutions including blinds, draperies, shutters, smart systems and much more. The company provides end-to-end consultation inspired by customer's needs and goals, and proudly celebrates 99% positive customer reviews. Franchising since 2009 and acquired by Five Star Franchising in 2021, Gotcha Covered is quickly growing across North America with more than 150 franchise locations. For more information, visit gotchacovered.com . To learn about franchising with Gotcha Covered, visit gotchacoveredfranchising.com .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of seven home service brands with more than 800 franchises collectively across North America. The company empowers franchise partners' success with industry-leading tools and support while maximizing profitable growth for their franchise owners. Five Star Franchising brands include Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, 1-800-Packouts, 1-800-Textiles, and Mosquito Shield as well as ProNexis, a leader in growth and customer experience solutions for home services franchises. Five Star's commitment to its core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are top performers in technology, marketing, operations, local market success, and people. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,200 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com . To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/ .

