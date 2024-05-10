Gotcha Covered of Galleria Uptown wins prestigious Grace Award

Shona Bascon takes first prize in Specialty Treatments in national window treatment competition

HOUSTON, May 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, announced today that Gotcha Covered of Galleria Uptown has received a Grace Award during a recent gala held at the 2024 International Window Coverings Expo (IWCE) in Grapevine, Texas.

The Grace Awards, presented by Rollease Acmeda and Window Fashion VISION magazine, recognizes the industry's best designs and fabrications in various categories. This one-of-a-kind international competition is the Academy Awards of the window covering industry.

Shona Bascon, owner of Gotcha Covered of Galleria Uptown, won a Grace Award during the 2024 International Window Coverings Expo. (Photo by Bex Wood Luxe Portraits)

Shona Bascon, owner of Gotcha Covered of Galleria Uptown, received a first-place win in Specialty Treatments, which focuses on windows with arches or odd shapes.

"This window treatment provided several challenges, which makes this win especially gratifying," Bascon said. "The window had a large arched window and angled ceilings, which made hanging drapery a challenge. We had to craft a cornice, which followed the ceiling lines, covered over half the arch and allowed for fully functioning wall-to-wall drapery. The goal was beauty and function, which we achieved and the client loves."

Bascon was a runner-up in the 2022 Grace Awards, making this the second year Gotcha Covered of Galleria Uptown has entered and placed. With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the location has offered a variety of blinds, draperies, and smart solutions to the greater Houston area since 2019.

"Helping homeowners find the perfect solution to their window treatment challenges is so rewarding," Bascon said. "Being able to help them bring their design dreams to life isn't always easy as this nomination showed, but there's nothing I'd rather be doing."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Galleria Uptown, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/galleria-uptown/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

About the Grace Awards

The Grace Awards, formerly the VISION Design & Workroom Competition, were founded by Window Fashion VISION publisher Grace McNamara 33 years ago to recognize and honor the talented professionals in the window covering industry. As the only award program that exclusively recognizes excellence in the design, fabrication and intricate details in the work of window covering professionals, these honors call attention to the importance of window coverings and the professionals behind the scenes. Learn more at www.grace-awards.com .

About IWCE

Since 1986, The International Window Coverings Expo is the only conference and trade show of its kind in North America, the world's largest market for window coverings. The conference offers a unique experience/opportunity for like-minded business professionals to see the latest product innovations and experience world-class educational sessions and unprecedented networking opportunities. Learn more at iwce-vision.com .

