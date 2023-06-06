Gotcha Covered opens 5th location in California

Leader in custom window treatments to offer premium consultation services to Rancho Cucamonga community

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of its fifth location in the state of California. Gotcha Covered of Rancho Cucamonga is owned and operated by Rob Muster and Brittany Henson.

Rob Muster and Brittany Henson are the owners and operators of Gotcha Covered of Rancho Cucamonga.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new home-based center will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Rancho Cucamonga, Upland, Fontana and all surrounding Inland Empire areas. The center will offer a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

"As part of our mission, Gotcha Covered is dedicated to providing an excellent experience to our customers," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Across the nation, we are an asset to all our customers, and the new location in Rancho Cucamonga will be no different. We are confident that Rob and Brittany will bring tremendous value to the community."

Muster and Henson bring a wealth of experience to the Gotcha Covered brand. Holding a B.A. in business management, Muster has been in the mortgage industry as a branch manager and loan officer for the past 20 years. He also owned a wood shutter and blind company for 10 years.

Henson has served the Inland Empire areas for the last four years as a realtor. Prior to that, she was in restaurant management for over 10 years.

While searching for franchise opportunities, the duo came across Gotcha Covered with the help of a franchise broker. It was their previous experience in the window treatment industry that influenced them to partner with the franchise.

"We felt it was a perfect fit for us both, along with being in the real estate and mortgage industry," said Muster. "On top of that and one of the most important things is that we were very confident after meeting all the wonderful people at the corporate level of Gotcha Covered. It felt like a family, and it just felt right.

"The experience has been amazing. We have so much support in all aspects of starting up our new business with Gotcha Covered. Everybody with the franchise has been amazing, as well as all our vendor partners."

Muster and Henson said their goal is to have substantial growth within both the community and the Gotcha Covered franchise.

"Our vision is big for our territory and our area," said Henson. "We feel we have an amazing opportunity to grow our franchise to be one of the top franchises in the country under the Gotcha Covered umbrella."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Rancho Cucamonga, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/rancho-cucamonga/.

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

