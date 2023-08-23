Gotcha Covered opens fourth location in New York

Leader in custom window treatments to offer premium consultation services to local community

DERBY, N.Y., Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of Gotcha Covered of Western New York, their newest location in the state. The center is owned and operated by Shannon and Joshua Vrenna.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new location will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more. The center will serve the Derby community.

Gotcha Covered of Western New York is owned and operated by Shannon and Joshua Vrenna, pictured.

"At Gotcha Covered, we dedicate ourselves to providing an excellent customer experience," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "The community of Western New York is truly gaining an asset with this new center. We are confident that Shannon and Joshua will be great representatives of the Gotcha Covered brand."

Born and raised in Western New York, Shannon and Joshua love providing a service that helps beautify homes in their community.

"Helping people make their homes beautiful is just part of the reason we love owning a Gotcha Covered," said Shannon Vrenna. "Seeing people happy and excited about their new space always brings a smile to our faces. Plus, it helps us build relationships in the community."

In addition to providing quality window treatment services, Shannon and Joshua are also active in their community, primarily with local cancer organizations.

"We enjoy taking part in and supporting different local organizations to help support cancer patients and research," said Joshua Vrenna. "Our daughter is a cancer survivor. While she was going through treatment as a baby, we received amazing support from so many people. We love to give back because we know firsthand what a difference it can make."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Western New York, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/western-new-york/.

