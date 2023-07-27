Gotcha Covered opens new location in Bradenton

Leader in custom window treatments to offer premium consultation services to expanding Florida market

BRADENTON, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of Gotcha Covered of Bradenton, their newest location in Florida. The center is owned and operated by Carlos Cruz and Vicky Palomo.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new location will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more. The center will serve the Bradenton, Sarasota, Longboat Key, Anna Maria Island, Homes Beach and Bradenton Beach communities.

"Gotcha Covered has a strong presence in Florida, and this new location in Bradenton only extends our reach in the state," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "Carlos and Vicky are extremely passionate about their business, and we know they will be excellent representatives of our brand and a great asset to the Bradenton community."

Cruz and Palomo bring extensive medical experience to the Gotcha Covered family. Cruz was a surgeon and Palomo was a medical doctor with a master's in clinical nutrition.

Despite having successful careers, the two decided to join Gotcha Covered because of the opportunity to "grow and live the dream."

"We couldn't have picked a better franchise to join," said Palomo. "Carlos loves the administration part of the business, and I love working in interior design. So, this ended up being a perfect fit. Owning a Gotcha Covered means everything to us. It means we get to be our own boss, manage our own schedule and grow in a safe environment. We love it."

Cruz and Palomo love that they get to be a part of the Bradenton community and help their neighbors find the perfect window treatments for their homes.

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Bradenton, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/bradenton/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

