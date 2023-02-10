Gotcha Covered opens new location in North Tampa

Leading window treatment franchise provides premium window treatments, consultation services to residents in West Florida

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, is providing the residents of West Florida with premium window treatment services thanks to the opening of Gotcha Covered of North Tampa. The home-based center is owned and operated by Megan and Chris Taylor.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, this business will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Pasco and Hillsborough Counties including Epperson, Mirada, Watergrass, K-Bar Ranch, Park Meadows, Seven Oaks, Brookside, Arbor Woods, Chapel Creek and many more. The center will offer a variety of blinds, draperies, and smart solutions.

"With 25 locations, Florida is one state that we have developed a firm presence in," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "With the opening of Gotcha Covered of North Tampa, we are now providing the residents of Hillsborough and Pasco Counties with great window treatment solutions and consultation services. Chris and Megan have shown great initiative, and we are confident they will be great representatives of Gotcha Covered in the Tampa market."

Megan and Chris Taylor bring various backgrounds to the Gotcha Covered brand. A graduate of Miami University (Ohio), Chris has experience in marketing and sales within the building materials industry. He also has extensive experience working with business systems and financial modeling.

Megan received her bachelor's from Arizona State University. Her professional background is in account management and sales within the pharmaceutical industry. She also has extensive experience in consulting with clients on business strategies.

Once they decided to join the world of franchising, the Taylors discovered Gotcha Covered with the help of a franchise broker.

"When it was time to make our decision, we knew Gotcha Covered was for us," said Megan Taylor. "We loved the business model and the strong management team. Our experience has been very positive. We've had access to strong vendor relationships to help start our business successfully, and the business support is excellent."

When looking at the future, the Taylors want to be a staple in the Tampa community by offering premium window treatments to local residents.

"Our overall vision for our Gotcha Covered business is to provide a quality window covering solution at an affordable price with the best customer service experience we can offer our community," said Chris Taylor. "With the support we receive from the corporate leadership team, we know this is a goal we will accomplish."

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of North Tampa, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/north-tampa/.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

