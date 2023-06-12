Gotcha Covered opens second location in New Mexico

Leader in custom window treatments to offer premium consultation services to Rio Rancho community

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of its second location in the state of New Mexico. Gotcha Covered of Rio Rancho is owned and operated by Victor Hugo.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new home-based center will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners in Rio Rancho, West Albuquerque, Bosque Farms, Peralta, Los Lunas and Belen. The center will offer a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

Victor Hugo, right, is the owner and operator of Gotcha Covered of Rio Rancho.

"At Gotcha Covered, we are looking to expand our reach across the U.S. so homeowners and businesses in new markets can experience our services," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "New Mexico is a state that has plenty of opportunities for new business owners, and we believe Gotcha Covered fits right in.

"Victor will be a great asset to the Rio Rancho community and surrounding areas. We know he will be an excellent representative for the brand while providing homeowners and businesses with great services."

A veteran in the landscaping business, Hugo discovered Gotcha Covered while on a golfing trip. He said it was the name that grabbed his attention.

"There is something about the Gotcha Covered name that stands out in a conversation," said Hugo. "After looking into the franchise a little more, I realized it was a great opportunity for me to run my own business. Since joining, my experience has been great. The support from corporate leadership has been excellent, and the other franchise owners make the company feel like one big family."

Overall, Hugo wants to reach $1 million in revenue while providing the community with premium window treatments and consultation services.

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Rio Rancho, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/rio-rancho/.

About Gotcha Covered

