Gotcha Covered opens seventh location in North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, has announced the opening of its seventh location in the state of North Carolina. Gotcha Covered of South Charlotte is the newest location. It's owned and operated by Linda-Grace Thorne.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new location will provide the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more. The center provides services to South Charlotte, Pineville, Waxhaw and the surrounding areas.

"The Charlotte community is growing nonstop with plenty of ownership opportunities for entrepreneurs," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "With locations in East and North Charlotte, it seemed fitting to open one in the southern part of the city as well. Linda-Grace (Thorne) is going to be a great asset to the community, and we are confident that she will be a tremendous representative of the Gotcha Covered brand."

Thorne brings years of experience in the hospitality industry to Gotcha Covered. With a degree in hotel management, she worked several years with Hilton prior to joining Gotcha Covered.

It was the COVID-19 pandemic that led Thorne to the franchising industry. After the pandemic caused a 90% lay-off rate in hotels, she turned to franchising to make a living for herself.

"I am building something that is mine," said Thorne. "When it comes to building a successful franchise, you get out what you put in. It is what I make of it."

Thorne said one of the things she likes most about owning a Gotcha Covered is the design aspect.

"I love turning ordinary walls and windows into décor,' said Thorne. "The transformation can completely change the aura of a room. Seeing the customer satisfied with the project never gets old to me."

Ultimately, Thorne wants to continue growing her business in the South Charlotte community while providing premium products and consultation services to homeowners.

Adding 40 new franchise locations in 2022, Gotcha Covered currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 155 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

