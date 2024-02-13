Gotcha Covered welcomes Jason and Heather Roper to family of franchise owners

The leading window treatment consultation franchise opens second location in Louisiana

PONCHATOULA, La., Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotcha Covered, a leader in custom window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada, recently welcomed Jason and Heather Roper to their growing list of franchise owners. The couple are the owners and operators of Gotcha Covered of Mandeville Covington, the second location in Louisiana.

With an emphasis on end-to-end consultations, the new center provides the best in soft and hard window treatments to homeowners on the North Shore by offering a variety of blinds, draperies, smart solutions and much more.

Jason and Heather Roper are the owners and operators of Gotcha Covered of Mandeville Covington.
"We are always looking for opportunities to expand the Gotcha Covered brand nationwide," said Paul Linenberg, president of Gotcha Covered. "The new location in Louisiana is a testament to how quickly we are growing. Jason and Heather (Roper) have a tremendous opportunity to showcase to the Mandeville and Ponchatoula communities the importance of having a trusted window treatment business locally. We are confident that they will have a positive impact on the community by delivering an excellent customer experience."

The Ropers bring diverse backgrounds to the Gotcha Covered family. Jason spent the bulk of his career as the owner of a landscape management company. He also spent time as the supervisor of Los Robles Golf Course in California.

Heather learned the elements of design early through cosmetology, which led to a career in sales management with Procter and Gamble. She also served as the director of e-commerce at Coty Inc. and Wella Company.

The idea of buying a franchise came when the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and the couple started looking for opportunities closer to home.

"After our daughter, Rachael, graduated from high school, Heather and I moved to California for a few years to expand Heather's corporate career in sales leadership," said Jason Roper. "When COVID-19 hit, we started looking for an opportunity to come back home to Louisiana and be near our family and friends. We wanted a business that would combine both our strengths and allow us to retire from something we built together. We also wanted more flexibility with our time so we could spend it with our grandchildren and family."

"Gotcha Covered allows us to continue to grow and achieve many short-term and long-term goals. This franchise is the means for us to stay challenged and productive, serve the people in our community, fulfill our purpose and enjoy our future."

Regarding the window treatment industry, it's building relationships and the one-on-one time they get to spend with customers that the Ropers enjoy the most.

"Working with customers to design their perfect look is something we love to do. Our products also allow us to solve any issues homeowners may have," Heather Roper said. "We love working together and the time this business affords us."

Adding 30 new franchise locations in 2023, Gotcha Covered currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada. The franchise has been operating under the Gotcha Covered name since 2009.

To schedule an appointment with Gotcha Covered of Mandeville Covington, visit https://www.gotchacovered.com/mandeville-covington/.

About Gotcha Covered
Gotcha Covered is a leader in custom soft and hard window treatment consultation in the U.S. and Canada. Flying under their Gotcha Covered flag since 2009, they offer custom window treatments including blinds, draperies, shutters and much more. They offer end-to-end consultation with the customer's specific needs and goals in mind. The company currently has over 170 total franchises across the U.S. and Canada.

