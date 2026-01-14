Gotham Goods Relaunches with Luxury Home & Body Collection, Introducing New Signature Scents and Ritual-Driven Products

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotham Goods, the in-house luxury home and body brand from New York–based retailer Gotham, today announces the relaunch of its signature home and body collection. The upgraded line introduces two new signature scents — On the Bowery and Electric Flowers — alongside new product categories including hand-dipped incense and reed diffusers.

Next Evolution of Gotham Goods

Just as Gotham has evolved, so has Gotham Goods. The refresh reflects a thoughtful refinement of the original collection, with upgrades across scent, packaging, and sustainability. Products now feature glass bottles with metal pumps in custom colorways designed to align with Gotham's design-forward aesthetic.

"Gotham Goods was created for New Yorkers — the early mornings before the city wakes and the chaotic evenings when you finally exhale," said Joanne Wilson, Founder & CEO of Gotham. "These products are meant to become part of your routine, bringing a sense of calm and quiet opulence into everyday moments."

What's New?

Two new signature scents: On the Bowery and Electric Flowers

On the Bowery and Electric Flowers Expanded product categories: Hand-dipped incense sticks and reed diffusers

Hand-dipped incense sticks and reed diffusers Upgraded design: Sustainable glass packaging with metal pumps in custom colorways

Sustainable glass packaging with metal pumps in custom colorways Relaunched best-sellers: Scented candles, CBD lotions, hand + body washes, and the brand's fan-favorite CBD menthol salve

The new scents join Gotham Goods originals including Because of the Night, My Sweet Jane, and A Thousand Kisses, now available across expanded product formats designed to support self-care morning, noon, and night.

Available now, the new Gotham Goods collection can be purchased online at gotham.nyc and in-store at all four Gotham retail locations. For wholesale inquiries, please visit gothamgoods.nyc.

Gotham Goods Celebration

To celebrate, Gotham will host an intimate launch event on Tuesday, January 27 at its Chelsea location.

The evening will illuminate the new collection through scent discovery, product sampling, and immersive ritual moments inside Gotham Gallery—including light bites, drinks, and a first look at the new signature fragrances and elevated packaging.

Event Details:

📍 Gotham Chelsea – 150 10th Ave, New York, NY

🗓 Tuesday, January 27, 2026

⏰ 6:00–8:00 PM

Media, creators, and industry guests can RSVP here: https://luma.com/ky39xxqt

About Gotham

Gotham, the world's first cannabis concept store, is a female-founded, mission-driven brand pioneering a new era of retail. Curating premium cannabis alongside art, fashion, home goods, and beauty, Gotham transforms dispensaries into destinations for discovery and connection. Since opening its flagship in the East Village in 2023, the brand has expanded to Hudson, Williamsburg, and most recently Chelsea - where they operate a first-of-its-kind art gallery, called Gotham Gallery, within the legal cannabis store. Working to revolutionize the narrative around cannabis consumption, Gotham creates a sense of welcome for their local communities and has solidified their place within the cultural zeitgeist of New York. Learn more at www.gotham.nyc and follow @gotham.ny for the latest products and events.

