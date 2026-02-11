Gotham Launches Accelerator Program, Inaugural Cohort to Support Black-Owned Cannabis Brands

Applications for the Gotham Growth Project Are Now Open Through March 11, 2026

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gotham, the world's first cannabis concept store, today announced the launch of the Gotham Growth Project (GGP), a new business accelerator program designed to support growth-stage cannabis consumer brands from underserved communities. The inaugural cohort will focus on Black-owned businesses operating in New York City, providing founders with the structure, strategic guidance, and industry access needed to scale sustainably. Future cohorts will expand to additional underserved communities.

The six-session program is open to founders based in New York City's five boroughs, Westchester County, and Long Island who are already selling products through licensed dispensaries, retail partners, or regulated marketplaces. GGP blends expert instruction, peer collaboration, and practical assignments to help founders tackle real-world growth challenges—from retail readiness and operations to financial strategy and expansion planning.

"Too many founders from underserved communities are expected to navigate growth on their own after clearing the hardest barriers to entry," said Kenny Anderson, Chief Operating Officer of Gotham. "GGP is about meeting founders when the stakes are high, the margins are tight, and the next decisions matter most. This program is designed to help brands move from traction to scalability. The mission of GGP is to turn diverse visions into success."

The accelerator curriculum includes six core focus areas:

Brand foundation and positioning

Product development and regulatory alignment

Operations and sales strategy

Retail readiness and partnerships

Financial planning and capital preparedness

Storytelling, pitching, and executive presence

To support long-term business development beyond the program, Gotham will host a series of Masterclasses following the completion of the six sessions.

"The idea for the Gotham Growth Project was born out of feedback we received from our store teams," said Joanne Wilson, founder and CEO of Gotham. "They consistently shared a desire to see more diverse brands represented on our shelves. GGP is our response and also our responsibility to the people who make Gotham what it is. This is a tangible, intentional way to support Black founders who are already building strong products and deserve greater visibility, resources, and pathways to scale."

Eligible applicants must be at least 51% Black-owned and operated, have been in business for a year or more, and currently have at least one product on the market. Qualified product categories include THC and CBD offerings such as flower, pre-rolls, vapes, edibles, gummies, concentrates, tinctures, and topicals.

The program will conclude with a live pitch showcase at The Highrise, Gotham's semi-annual leadership salon produced in partnership with Cultivated Media, in October 2026.

Applications are now open and close March 11, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET. For full program details or to apply, visit: gotham.nyc/gotham-growth-project/ .

About Gotham

Gotham, the world's first cannabis concept store, is a female-founded, mission-driven brand pioneering a new era of retail. Curating premium cannabis alongside art, fashion, home goods, and beauty, Gotham transforms dispensaries into destinations for discovery and connection. Since opening its flagship in the East Village in 2023, the brand has expanded to Hudson, Williamsburg, and most recently Chelsea - where they operate a first-of-its-kind art gallery, called Gotham Gallery, within the legal cannabis store. Working to revolutionize the narrative around cannabis consumption, Gotham creates a sense of welcome for their local communities and has solidified their place within the cultural zeitgeist of New York. Learn more at www.gotham.nyc and follow @gotham.ny for the latest products and events.

