GoTo Group and Google Cloud Extend Collaboration on Generative AI with Groundbreaking In-app Voice Assistant, Dira

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GoTo Group ("GoTo") and Google Cloud today announced an extension of their strategic collaboration around generative AI (gen AI). A key focus of the collaboration is the launch of Dira, GoTo's AI-based voice assistant that leverages Google Cloud gen AI technologies, on the GoPay app.

Dira uses Vertex AI, speech-to-text AI, and the Gemini 1.5 Flash large language model to help app users find and use features in the GoPay app by simply saying out loud what they want to do. The voice assistant understands commands in Bahasa Indonesia, making it the first tool of its kind in Indonesia's fast-growing fintech industry to support the country's national language.

Hans Patuwo, Chief Operating Officer, GoTo Group, said: "Developing AI-based solutions is a part of GoTo's commitment to addressing local challenges through world-class technology. Dira's support of Bahasa Indonesia makes it substantially simpler for our users to discover and access financial services within the GoPay app. This is particularly beneficial for users who prefer a hands-free experience or enjoy speaking to the app to get things done. We are delighted to collaborate with Google Cloud, as we aim to drive Indonesia's digital economy by ensuring that the latest technologies are widely available to people throughout the country."

GoTo's use of Gemini 1.5 Flash has enabled Dira to:

Offer truly multilingual accessibility: Dira leverages Gemini 1.5 Flash's native support for Bahasa Indonesia alongside Google Cloud's speech-to-text API.

Dira leverages Gemini 1.5 Flash's native support for Bahasa Indonesia alongside Google Cloud's speech-to-text API. Deliver scale and speed: Gemini 1.5 Flash delivers the optimal performance to empower GoTo's plans to roll out Dira to millions of its users across Indonesia .

Gemini 1.5 Flash delivers the optimal performance to empower GoTo's plans to roll out Dira to millions of its users across . Ensure a highly accurate and seamless experience for GoTo users while enabling GoTo to continuously optimize its operations.

"To meet the needs of customers and communities anywhere in Southeast Asia, gen AI solutions must be able to understand the local language and operate at scale without any drop in efficiency," said Mark Micallef, Managing Director, Southeast Asia, Google Cloud. "Dira demonstrates how Gemini 1.5 Flash's combination of low latency, cost efficiency, and complex contextual understanding across multiple languages can create substantial value in Indonesia. It also highlights how GoTo continues to exercise laudable agility and ingenuity in driving AI innovation and tackling the challenge of digital economy access throughout the region."

About GoTo Group

GoTo Group is the largest digital ecosystem in Indonesia. GoTo's mission is to 'empower progress' by offering technology infrastructure and solutions that help everyone to access and thrive in the digital economy. The GoTo ecosystem provides a wide range of services including mobility, food delivery, groceries and logistics, as well as payments, financial services, and technology solutions for merchants. The ecosystem also provides e-commerce services through Tokopedia and banking services through its partnership with Bank Jago.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is the new way to the cloud, providing AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud offers a powerful, fully integrated and optimized AI stack with its own planet-scale infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platform, as well as AI-powered applications, to help organizations transform. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

