GOTRAX Announces 2020 Black Friday Sale on Electric Scooters, Kick Scooter, E Bikes & Hoverboards
GOTRAX is celebrating with new products. Find Black Friday deals and savings at GOTRAX.com
Nov 24, 2020, 07:11 ET
DENVER, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, GOTRAX announces that customers can access Black Friday deals on their products for kids and adults alike.
Below are the sale items:
- GOTRAX Newest Commuting Electric Scooter under $300 Get the newest top-rated Hoverboard for under $100 Save on RideVOLO's new Stunt Scooters starting at $69.99 Save up to 33% on new Kids Kick Scooters Brand new powerstations at a discount from GOTRAX.com Save $50 on the new EB series of Electric Bikes Save up to 50% on the newest Hoverboards from GOTRAX.com
Black Friday is a sales day who's deals run for a limited amount of time. Visit GOTRAX Black Friday home page for the latest and most up to date products and deals.
Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday in the US besides Cyber Monday. Customers are excited for great deals on the newest and most popular products in the following year. GOTRAX is giving people what they want, with a slew of new products being heavily discounted. New series of electric scooters and bikes, so commuters can go farther while still remaining eco conscious. GOTRAX didn't forget about the kids. GOTRAX is bringing large discounts to support the launching a whole new line of kick scooters from RideVolo and bringing new styles of hoverboards, like the Infinity Pro Off Road Hoverboard.
Micro transportation is a growing trend and GOTRAX is staying ahead of the curve by offering consumers new ways to ride. You can always expect reliable vehicles from GOTRAX whether it is e-bike, electric scooter, or the next big thing.
About GOTRAX: GOTRAX is leading manufacturer and news source for micro transportation.
