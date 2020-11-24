GOTRAX Announces 2020 Black Friday Sale on Electric Scooters, Kick Scooter, E Bikes & Hoverboards

Black Friday is a sales day who's deals run for a limited amount of time. Visit GOTRAX Black Friday home page for the latest and most up to date products and deals.

Black Friday is the biggest shopping holiday in the US besides Cyber Monday. Customers are excited for great deals on the newest and most popular products in the following year. GOTRAX is giving people what they want, with a slew of new products being heavily discounted. New series of electric scooters and bikes, so commuters can go farther while still remaining eco conscious. GOTRAX didn't forget about the kids. GOTRAX is bringing large discounts to support the launching a whole new line of kick scooters from RideVolo and bringing new styles of hoverboards, like the Infinity Pro Off Road Hoverboard.

Micro transportation is a growing trend and GOTRAX is staying ahead of the curve by offering consumers new ways to ride. You can always expect reliable vehicles from GOTRAX whether it is e-bike, electric scooter, or the next big thing.

About GOTRAX: GOTRAX is leading manufacturer and news source for micro transportation.

