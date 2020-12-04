GOTRAX Announces 2020 Holiday Sale on Limited Stock of Electric Scooters, Kick Scooter, E Bikes on GOTRAX.com and Amazon

December is a time when consumers are looking for the best deals on their holiday gifts and purchases. Many of these deals end after the Black Friday/Cyber Monday weekend. Check GOTRAX.com for Black Friday & Cyber Monday prices during the holiday.

While consumers are scrambling to get their holiday shopping done, they look for the best deals. GOTRAX is running deals on almost everything in the store, while supplies last. These deals include discounts on E-Bikes, Electric Scooters, Hoverboards, and other Kids Products. The popularity of these items continues to soar year over year. Electric Scooters and Bikes popularity grows as consumers look for eco-conscious, micro-transportation solutions. Hoverboards, thought to be a fast fad of the mid-2010's, continue to be in high demand. Kids and Adults alike enjoy the fun experience of the two wheeled self-balancing scooters.



Micro transportation is a growing trend and GOTRAX is staying ahead of the curve by offering consumers new ways to ride. You can always expect reliable vehicles from GOTRAX whether it be e-bike, electric scooter, or the next big thing.



About GOTRAX: GOTRAX is leading manufacturer and news source for micro transportation. As an Amazon Affiliate GOTRAX earns commissions from qualifying purchases.



