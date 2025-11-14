GOTRAX Launches the Bold New Mustang Electric Bike -- Power Meets Moped-Style Design for Modern Riders

GOTRAX, a leading innovator in electric mobility, proudly announces the launch of its latest model: the Mustang Electric Bike, a bold new entry in the eBike space that blends moped-style design with street-ready performance.

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Built for riders who value style, power, and comfort, the Mustang offers exceptional stability and control with its fat tires, high-torque motor, and premium components. Delivering up to 86 miles of range and powered by a 750W motor producing 90Nm of torque, it's engineered to conquer city streets with confidence and flair.

GOTRAX Mustang Electric Bike

Since its founding in 2017, GOTRAX has pursued one mission: make electric mobility accessible to everyone through affordable, reliable eScooters and eBikes. After shifting its focus toward higher quality and innovation in 2020, the Dallas-based brand quickly became a trusted industry leader, known for durable and high-performing products that redefine value in e-mobility.

Now, in 2025, GOTRAX enters the ultra-premium category with the Mustang — a model that reflects eight years of customer feedback, design refinement, and engineering excellence. Featuring name-brand components and elevated materials, the Mustang marks a new era for GOTRAX.

Power and Performance

The GOTRAX Mustang features a 750W rear-hub motor delivering up to 90Nm of torque, paired with a 48V 15Ah LG battery offering up to 86 miles per charge. With five pedal-assist levels, dual Tektro hydraulic brakes, and a front suspension fork, it ensures a responsive, comfortable, and thrilling ride.

Its moped-style aluminum alloy frame, 20" x 4" fat tires, color LCD display, LED lighting, and UL 2272 safety certification showcase GOTRAX's commitment to both innovation and rider safety.

Affordable Premium E-Mobility

Priced at $2,199, the Mustang delivers top-tier performance without the luxury markup, staying true to GOTRAX's mission of making advanced e-mobility accessible to everyone. The model comes with free U.S. shipping and a two-year warranty across all adult eBikes.

The GOTRAX Mustang Electric Bike is available now at https://gotrax.com/products/mustang-electric-bike.

About GOTRAX

Founded in Dallas, Texas, GOTRAX designs innovative eScooters and eBikes that make personal transportation accessible, reliable, and fun. Driven by the belief that electric mobility is the future, GOTRAX continues to evolve through rider feedback, engineering excellence, and a passion for smarter travel.

SOURCE GOTRAX