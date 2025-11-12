GOTRAX Expands Walmart Lineup with Six New Electric Bikes -- Blending Everyday Utility with Holiday Savings

Six New Models for Every Kind of Rider

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX is proud to announce an expanded lineup of six electric bikes now available at Walmart. With models designed for every rider, this launch marks a major milestone in GOTRAX's mission to make high-quality e-mobility accessible to everyone.

Just in time for the holidays, GOTRAX is rolling out its biggest Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals of the year, offering unbeatable prices on models that deliver the brand's signature mix of power, performance, and everyday value.

eFold – Compact Power, Foldable Free

Lightweight and portable with a 350W motor, 48V 7.8Ah battery, and 20-mile range. Ideal for students and commuters.

Price: $498 (Reg. $699)

Accord – Smooth, Confident Commuting

Built for daily travel with a 350W motor, 36V 10.4Ah battery, front suspension, and 27.5″ tires.

Price: $498 (Reg. $699)

eCargo – The Everyday Hauler

500W motor, 48V 10.4Ah battery, and 264 lb capacity for errands or deliveries.

Price: $498 (Reg. $799)

Rambo – Built for the Bold

500W motor, 48V 10.4Ah removable battery, and 25 mph top speed with 4″ fat tires and 7-speed gearing.

Price: $728 (Reg. $999)

Ranger – Moto-Style Performance

A head-turning ride with 500W motor, 48V 10.4Ah battery, 28 mph top speed, and dual disc brakes.

Price: $899 (Reg. $1,199)

ELO – Everyday Comfort for Everyone

350W motor, 36V 7.8Ah battery, 26″ tires, and front suspension for smooth commuting.

Price: $699 (Seasonal pricing varies)

Holiday Deals

GOTRAX's Black Friday–Cyber Monday event runs November 27–December 1, with extended holiday pricing through December 31 at Walmart.com and GOTRAX.com.

All eBikes include free U.S. shipping, a two-year warranty, and U.S.-based customer support.

About GOTRAX

Founded in 2017 and based in Dallas, Texas, GOTRAX is a national leader in affordable, reliable electric scooters and bikes. The brand continues to drive innovation in sustainable transportation—making electric mobility accessible, exciting, and built for every rider.

