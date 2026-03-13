GOTRAX Electrifies Chicago World of Wheels 2026

GOTRAX proudly participated in the 63rd annual World of Wheels held in Rosemont, Illinois — an event dedicated to showcasing sensational automobiles and motorcycles.

CHICAGO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Chicago World of Wheels, an ISCA sanctioned car show held each year at the Donald E. Stephens Convention center, hundreds of exhibitors presented their hot rods, sports cars, and more to compete for the prestigious Legend Cup. This year, GOTRAX joined the lineup as a commercial vendor for participants to learn more about electric mobility solutions.

GOTRAX

Founded in 2017, GOTRAX has made it their mission to expand the world of electric transportation. With the 2025 release of their new Mustang eBike, GOTRAX has upgraded their product lineup with a premium, moped-style model. In the same year, GOTRAX also released 6 budget-friendly eBikes available at Walmart, including the Ranger. This eBike also sports a moped-inspired design, thus making it incredibly popular among motorcycle enthusiasts.

At the show, GOTRAX displayed both electric bike models, as well as hosted a giveaway for the Ranger. Surrounded by a sea of pristine, vintage motorcycles, the electric bikes offered a unique option for those curious about electric mobility. With a deep appreciation for automobile history, GOTRAX was incredibly honored to introduce electrically-powered products to the World of Wheels participants.

For more information about GOTRAX's electric bikes, visit www.gotrax.com.

About Gotrax

Based in Dallas, Texas, GOTRAX designs innovative electric vehicles that make personal transportation accessible, reliable, and fun. Driven by the belief that electric mobility is the future, GOTRAX continues to evolve through rider feedback, engineering excellence, and a passion for smarter travel.

