GOTRAX Surpasses 7 Million Riders, Launches G4 Pro Giveaway in Red & Cyan

Since launching the iconic GXL V2, GOTRAX has grown into one of America's leading electric rideable brands. Today, the Texas-based company celebrates a major milestone: 7 million riders worldwide across eScooters, eBikes, hoverboards and more.

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The year was 2017. At the time, there was little interest in or knowledge of electric vehicles. Then, GOTRAX entered the scene. Driven by the vision of personal electric vehicles being the future of urban and off-road transportation, they've been committed to creating exciting, accessible, and versatile personal electric vehicles that push the possibilities of transit.

GOTRAX

Now in 2026, GOTRAX products are available nationwide and through major retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon and Best Buy. They've continued to excel at their mission of making reliable electric mobility affordable and fun for millions. Reaching 7 million riders (and counting) is a powerful reflection of the wide community that continues to join GOTRAX for the ride.

To celebrate, GOTRAX is giving away two G4 Pro scooters — one in Red and one in Cyan — as a thank-you to the riders who made this milestone possible.

Visit GOTRAX.com to enter and join the movement.

About GOTRAX

Based in Dallas, Texas, GOTRAX is a leading name in personal electric mobility, offering a wide range of electric scooters and bikes that combine performance, value, and design. Since its founding, the company has empowered riders nationwide to embrace sustainable transportation with style and confidence.

Press Release Service provided by 24-7PressRelease.com.

SOURCE GOTRAX