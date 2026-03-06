GOTRAX Unveils New Golf Cart at Lowe's Product Launch, Expanding Electric Mobility Line

The new golf cart will now be available at Lowe's stores and online, giving customers across the country easier access to reliable, eco-friendly transportation.

PLANO, Texas, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX, a leader in electric mobility solutions, unveiled its new Fairway 200 Golf Cart during a Lowe's product launch event, expanding the company's lineup of electric vehicles.

Designed for both recreation and everyday utility, the new GOTRAX Fairway 200 golf cart comfortably seats four passengers with two forward-facing seats and a rear-facing backseat configuration, making it ideal for golf courses, neighborhoods, and outdoor events. The vehicle is powered by a 5,000-watt electric motor paired with a high-capacity 150Ah lithium battery, delivering smooth acceleration and up to 30 miles of range on a single charge.

A 10-inch touchscreen display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility allows drivers to access navigation, music, and apps, while a premium sound system and rear backup camera enhance both convenience and safety. With additional features such as integrated headlights, cup holders, and a top speed of 20 MPH, this cart is the perfect choice for neighborhood and recreational transportation.

The introduction of the golf cart represents GOTRAX's continued investment in expanding its electric vehicle portfolio beyond eScooters and eBikes. By bringing the product to Lowe's stores nationwide, GOTRAX aims to provide customers with a convenient way to explore electric transportation options that are both practical and environmentally conscious.

The new GOTRAX golf cart is now available through Lowe's locations and at Lowes.com.

For more information, visit www.gotrax.com

About Gotrax
Based in Dallas, Texas, GOTRAX designs innovative electric vehicles that make personal transportation accessible, reliable, and fun. Driven by the belief that electric mobility is the future, GOTRAX continues to evolve through rider feedback, engineering excellence, and a passion for smarter travel.

