GOTRAX Featured in Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide and Backyard Games Video, Perfect for Black Friday & Cyber Monday

DENVER, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- To ramp up excitement for GOTRAX's Black Friday Sale, GOTRAX can been seen on Amazon and the Dude Perfect YouTube Channel!

The GOTRAX GXL V2 Electric scooter will be featured here in Amazon's Holiday Gift Guide, and to promote the guide Dude Perfect Created the Backyard Games video which has gained over 11,000,000 views in just the first 3 days.

In this video members of the dude perfect team challenge each other to a series of feats and obstacles in their backyard. Each item featured in the video can be found in amazon's Gift Guide including the GXL V2 Electric Scooter. So you too can recreate any of challenges in the video with your friends at home.

About Dude Perfect

Dude Perfect is an American sports entertainment group from Frisco, Texas which routinely uploads videos to YouTube. The group consists of twins Cory and Coby Cotton, Garrett Hilbert, Cody Jones, Tyler Toney, all of whom are former college roommates at Texas A&M University. The members of the group hold many Guinness World Records. Their YouTube videos have garnered over 9 billion total views and their flagship channel, "Dude Perfect," has over 46 million subscribers as of October 13, 2019. The channel is the 2nd most subscribed sports channel on YouTube and the 9th most subscribed channel overall. Dude Perfect is said to be worth over $20 million.

About GOTRAX

GOTRAX™ one of the largest e-rideable manufacturers who specialize is solutions for affordable transportation. We make some of the best selling Electric Scooters, Hoverboards, and E-bikes. Based in Dallas, TX.

