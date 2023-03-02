GOTRAX Introduces Three New Electric Bike Models, Elevating Style and Performance

F-Series E-bikes now available. Special Promotional price.

DALLAS, March 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX, a premier provider of electric bikes, has revealed the launch of three new models, the F1, F2, and F5, raising the bar for style and performance in the electric bike market. The new models embody GOTRAX's unwavering commitment to delivering cutting-edge products that cater to riders of all abilities.

The new models are ideal for commuting, recreation, and off-road exploration. Each bike boasts a high-performance Lithium Ion battery and a foldable frame, to ensure optimal range and portability.

GOTRAX F1

The first of the new models is the GOTRAX F1, a streamlined electric bike that is ideal for city commuting and recreation. The F1 boasts a sleek and chic design, complete with a 3" fat tire and a powerful motor that can cover up to 25 miles on a single charge using the pedal assist.

The second model, the GOTRAX F2, is a rugged electric bike designed for adventurous riders. The F2 features a step thru design, with a high-powered 500W motor that can handle even the toughest of terrains. The F2 is outfitted with advanced features, such as a suspension system, knobby tires, and a large-capacity battery that provides up to 40 miles of range on a single charge.

The final model, the GOTRAX F5, is a top-of-the-line electric bike designed for riders who demand the best. The F5 boasts a folding step-thru body, with a powerful motor that delivers up to 45 miles of range on a single charge. The F5 is equipped with premium features, such as a hydraulic braking system, 4" wide tires, high-speed control system, and an advanced display, making it the perfect choice for riders who demand excellence in performance.

All 3 e-bike will be $100 off till March 14th with coupon code: F100 on GOTRAX.com

We are thrilled to launch these three new models of electric bikes, which have been designed to cater to the needs of riders of all abilities. With our commitment to sustainability and passion for innovation, we are confident that these bikes will set a new standard for GOTRAX in the electric bike industry.

GOTRAX is a leading brand in electric bikes, offering riders a range of innovative products designed to meet their needs. With a focus on sustainability and a drive for innovation, GOTRAX is dedicated to providing the most value in personal electric vehicles.

