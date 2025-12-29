GOTRAX Sponsors RSMG Select Futsal Club, Empowering Youth Athletes and Giving Back to the New Jersey Community

GOTRAX

Dec 29, 2025

Through this partnership, GOTRAX supported not only the development and success of young athletes within the program, but also meaningful outreach efforts that extended far beyond the court.

TRENTON, N.J., Dec. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thanks to GOTRAX's sponsorship throughout the year, RSMG Select was able to expand access and opportunities for its players by fully supporting participation across its programs. The partnership ensured that athletes could take advantage of everything RSMG offers—helping create an inclusive, supportive environment where players can grow both on and off the court.

RSMG Select
The sponsorship also played a key role in recognizing the achievements and dedication of RSMG athletes at every level. To celebrate their hard work, commitment, and teamwork, more than 50 GOTRAX scooters were gifted to players, including members of the 2024–2025 RSMG National Championship team. The giveaway served as a tangible reminder that discipline, perseverance, and collaboration are rewarded, values shared by both GOTRAX and RSMG Select.

Beyond supporting its own athletes, the partnership emphasized giving back to the broader community. As part of the initiative, 100 additional GOTRAX scooters were donated to Angels Outreach, helping bring joy and mobility to children outside the RSMG program. This contribution reinforced the shared belief that access to fun, transportation, and opportunity can make a lasting difference in young lives.

The sponsorship of RSMG Select represents GOTRAX's continued commitment to investing in local communities, supporting youth development, and fostering positive experiences through movement and play. By partnering with organizations that share these values, GOTRAX aims to create meaningful impact where it matters most.

About GOTRAX

Based in Plano, Texas, GOTRAX is a leading personal electric mobility brand offering electric scooters, eBikes, and rideables designed to make everyday movement more accessible, fun, and reliable. Through partnerships, philanthropy, and product design, GOTRAX is committed to empowering people to move freely and confidently.

For more information, visit www.gotrax.com

GOTRAX

