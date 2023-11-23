GOTRAX Offers Best Prices of the Year on Electric Scooters and E-Bikes for Black Friday

News provided by

GOTRAX

23 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

GOTRAX is offering Black Friday deals as high as $600 off certain personal electric vehicles, with more savings to come on November 24th

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GOTRAX, a leading producer of personal electric vehicles, is excited to announce its upcoming Black Friday sales and specials. Deals are already available on a wide variety of scooters and bikes, including discounts as high as $600 on products ranging from everyday rideables to high-end off-road vehicles. GOTRAX aims to provide high-quality electric scooters and e-bikes at affordable costs, and with prices as low as $199, the Black Friday sale is the perfect time to pick up one of GOTRAX's many high-quality electric scooters and bikes at an unbeatable price.

Continue Reading
GOTRAX
GOTRAX

GOTRAX Black Friday Deals:

- GOTRAX.com - Buy the GOTRAX Tundra for only $999 (One Day Only Nov 24th)
- GOTRAX.com - Save up to $600 on electric scooters and e-bikes
- Walmart.com - Save on electric scooters and hoverboards
- Target.com - Great Prices on electric scooters and e-bikes
- Amazon.com - Shop for GOTRAX personal electric vehicles on Amazon

Consumers should act fast, as some deals only last one day. Order now to receive an electric scooter or e-bike in time for the holiday season.

GOTRAX is a leading manufacturer of electric scooters and e-bikes. Since 2017, the Dallas-based company has been producing premium electric rideables, specializing in solutions for daily commuting and transportation.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE GOTRAX

News Releases in Similar Topics

