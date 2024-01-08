Goulston & Storrs Adds Private Client & Trust Team in New York

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Carrie Michaelis and Andrew Reardon have joined the firm's Private Client & Trust Group in New York. Michaelis was previously a partner at a boutique trusts and estates law firm in Manhattan and brings nearly 20 years of experience to her new role as a director at the firm. Reardon has joined Goulston & Storrs as an associate.

Carrie Michaelis has joined Goulston & Storrs' Private Client & Trust Group in New York.
Andrew Reardon has joined Goulston & Storrs' Private Client & Trust Group in New York.
Michaelis focuses her practice on advising high-net-worth individuals and their families. With broad expertise in sophisticated trust and estate planning, she advises clients on estate, gift, and generation-skipping transfer tax matters; complex will and trust preparation; charitable giving; and estate and trust administration. Her experience includes spending more than a decade in the private clients groups of large New York law firms. She was recently ranked Band 1 in Chambers USA High Net Worth 2023 in the Private Wealth Law: Mid-Market category.

Reardon has practiced law for eight years and concentrates his practice across all aspects of estate planning and estate and trust administration. His expertise includes estate planning guidance; tax-efficient wills and trust agreements; and estate, gift, and generation-skipping transfer tax matters.

"We have one of the largest and most established private wealth practices in the Northeast, and we are excited to have Carrie and Andrew join our world-class team," said Michelle Porter, incoming Co-Managing Director of Goulston & Storrs. "Carrie is a top attorney in the field with an impressive client roster. Also, having this team on the ground will help us service our existing New York based clients at an even higher level."

"Goulston & Storrs is one of the leading firms in the private client market, and I am honored to be joining this talented group of trusts and estate lawyers. There is no firm that is better known for its collegial and collaborative culture, which makes it a one-of-a-kind place to practice law," said Michaelis. "The firm also has a very strong emphasis on client service, which fits perfectly with how Andrew and I approach our work. We are thrilled to be here."

Michaelis received her J.D. from Duke Law School and her B.A. from Duke University. Reardon received his J.D. from St. John's University School of Law, his M. Litt. from the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and his B.S. from the State University of New York, College at Oneonta. He is currently earning an Advanced Certificate in Estate Planning from New York University School of Law.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

