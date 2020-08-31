Goulston & Storrs' Allison Prince to Receive Washington Business Journal's 2020 "Women Who Mean Business" Award

Prince was selected for this prestigious award from hundreds of nominations the publication received. According to the WBJ , this year "saw a record number of nominations, making the competition one of the toughest our judges have encountered."

Prince is one of the most sought-after real estate attorneys in D.C. With a practice focused on zoning, land use and historic preservation, she has helped transform some of D.C.'s most blighted neighborhoods and been a driving force behind many of the area's most high-profile real estate projects. Prince and the team at Goulston & Storrs are known for high-impact projects, most recently: the complicated permitting for the CityCenterDC mixed-use development in downtown D.C. – a $950 million development that encompasses two million square feet and covers five city blocks, and is among the largest downtown projects in the U.S. in the 21st century.

Prince and her team have worked on the Kennedy Center's historic $250 million REACH addition; the $162 million expansion of the International Spy Museum; Events DC's redevelopment of the Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium 190-acre site into a multi-field sports and entertainment complex; the West Hating Plant project in Georgetown and D.C. Public Library's construction of the new Southwest Library.

Prince is also a firm leader, mentor and role model. She currently serves on the firm's Executive Committee and Compensation Committee, and previously spent five years as the D.C. office head. Outside of work, she recently served as an appointed member of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's ReOpen DC Advisory Group, which was created to develop recommendations on reopening the District safely and sustainably during COVID-19. Throughout her career, Prince has devoted significant time to pro bono projects and has provided pro bono counsel to the Sasha Bruce Youthwork, Chance Academy and Washington Jesuit Academy.

About Goulston & Storrs

Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. As you get to know us, you will find that Goulston & Storrs is a modern, vibrant firm where the practice of law is pursued with deep expertise and diligence. It is a place where serious business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. It is a place where mutual respect drives open discussion, fresh ideas, and optimal solutions for our clients.

To subscribe to our thought-leadership content, sign up to receive real-time news here and to learn more about us please visit our website.

Contact:

Liz Cerasuolo Amy Blumenthal Director of Marketing & Business Development Blumenthal & Associates PR Goulston & Storrs PC (617) 879-1511 (617) 574-0556 [email protected] lcera[email protected]



SOURCE Goulston & Storrs

Related Links

https://www.goulstonstorrs.com

