Goulston & Storrs and Eastdil Secured Will Cohost the 11th Annual Israel-U.S. Real Estate Investment Conference in Tel Aviv on Jan. 23, 2020

BOSTON, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, and Eastdil Secured, an independent, global advisor in the commercial real estate capital markets, will cohost the 11th Annual Israel-U.S. Real Estate Investment Conference in Tel Aviv, Israel, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at the Carlton Hotel, from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (MSK).

The conference brings together industry leaders to discuss crucial global real estate investment topics and trends through a series of interactive panels, presentations, and roundtables. This year's agenda includes:

Emerging Trends in Real Estate – Mitch Roschelle , PwC partner and business development leader, will present findings from the highly regarded PWC Emerging Trends in Real Estate ® report, and will discuss the top markets to watch in 2020 and driving forces for real estate investors and developers in the top 10 markets.

– , PwC partner and business development leader, will present findings from the highly regarded PWC Emerging Trends in Real Estate report, and will discuss the top markets to watch in 2020 and driving forces for real estate investors and developers in the top 10 markets. Secured Capital Markets Trends – David Lazarus , managing director at Eastdil Secured, will address critical investor questions about global investment activity and the latest updates impacting capital markets.

– , managing director at Eastdil Secured, will address critical investor questions about global investment activity and the latest updates impacting capital markets. Legal Hot Topics – Goulston & Storrs partners Zev Gewurz , Yaacov Gross and Abraham Leitner will provide details on what foreign real estate investors need to know about changing U.S. real estate laws such as New York rent regulations, the expiration of 421-a tax abatements, proposed CFIUS rules, and developments in the single-family rental market.

– Goulston & Storrs partners , and will provide details on what foreign real estate investors need to know about changing U.S. real estate laws such as rent regulations, the expiration of 421-a tax abatements, proposed CFIUS rules, and developments in the single-family rental market. Keynote Interview with Isabelle Scemama on "The Global Search for Yield" – Industry thought leader Isabelle Scemama , CEO of AXA Investment Managers, will be interviewed by Ian Marcus , the senior advisor in Eastdil Secured's London office. Scemama will share her insights on the global search for yield across geographies and property types, as well as emerging issues.

