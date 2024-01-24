Goulston & Storrs Attorney Yareni (Yari) Sanchez Named a 2024 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Yari Sanchez has been named a 2024 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award recognizes the rising stars of the Massachusetts legal industry who have been practicing for 10 years or less and have distinguished themselves professionally and in the community.

Sanchez is a real estate attorney at Goulston & Storrs, where she focuses her practice on development, permitting, and zoning, as well as transactional matters such as acquisitions, dispositions, financing, and related matters. She represents clients in the development of mixed-use, office, retail, institutional, and multi-family residential projects across the United States, and has specific expertise in complex local zoning issues in Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville. Her work often involves complicated projects, such as multi-phased, master-planned developments, office/lab space projects, and ground lease developments.

Outside of work, Sanchez is a Board Member and former Associate Board Co-Chair of Summer Search Boston, which supports students from low-income backgrounds through experiential learning and mentoring. She also serves on the Boston Bar Association's Real Estate Section Steering Committee. At Goulston & Storrs, she is a member of the Hiring and Alumni Committees, and she devotes significant time to handling pro bono matters for a wide range of nonprofits, including Kids In Need of Defense.

Sanchez was named to the Best Lawyers in America® Ones to Watch in Real Estate list in 2024 and Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Stars list (2022-2023). She participated in the 2020 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Pathfinder program. She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 2015 and her B.A. from Columbia University in 2009.

