Goulston & Storrs Attorney Yareni (Yari) Sanchez Named a 2024 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

News provided by

Goulston & Storrs PC

24 Jan, 2024, 09:51 ET

BOSTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Yari Sanchez has been named a 2024 "Up & Coming Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The award recognizes the rising stars of the Massachusetts legal industry who have been practicing for 10 years or less and have distinguished themselves professionally and in the community.

Continue Reading
Yari Sanchez, a real estate attorney at Goulston & Storrs in Boston, has been named a 2024 “Up & Coming Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.
Yari Sanchez, a real estate attorney at Goulston & Storrs in Boston, has been named a 2024 “Up & Coming Lawyer” by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.
(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)
(PRNewsfoto/Goulston & Storrs PC)

Sanchez is a real estate attorney at Goulston & Storrs, where she focuses her practice on development, permitting, and zoning, as well as transactional matters such as acquisitions, dispositions, financing, and related matters. She represents clients in the development of mixed-use, office, retail, institutional, and multi-family residential projects across the United States, and has specific expertise in complex local zoning issues in Boston, Cambridge, and Somerville. Her work often involves complicated projects, such as multi-phased, master-planned developments, office/lab space projects, and ground lease developments. 

Outside of work, Sanchez is a Board Member and former Associate Board Co-Chair of Summer Search Boston, which supports students from low-income backgrounds through experiential learning and mentoring. She also serves on the Boston Bar Association's Real Estate Section Steering Committee. At Goulston & Storrs, she is a member of the Hiring and Alumni Committees, and she devotes significant time to handling pro bono matters for a wide range of nonprofits, including Kids In Need of Defense.

Sanchez was named to the Best Lawyers in America® Ones to Watch in Real Estate list in 2024 and Massachusetts Super Lawyers Rising Stars list (2022-2023). She participated in the 2020 Leadership Council on Legal Diversity Pathfinder program. She received her J.D. from Boston University School of Law in 2015 and her B.A. from Columbia University in 2009.

About Goulston & Storrs
Collaboration is not just a pillar of our strategy; it is the key to our competitive advantage and approach to clients, community, and each other. At Goulston & Storrs, we practice law with excellence and integrity. We are a place where mutual respect and collaboration drive open discussion, transparency, creativity and optimal results for our clients. We are committed to being a diverse and inclusive workplace where sophisticated business is conducted with genuine camaraderie. To learn more about us, visit www.goulstonstorrs.com.

Contact:

Leigh Herzog











Amy Blumenthal

Goulston & Storrs PC 











Blumenthal & Associates PR

(617) 574-2259 











(617) 879-1511

[email protected] 











[email protected]

SOURCE Goulston & Storrs PC

Also from this source

Goulston & Storrs Adds Private Client & Trust Team in New York

Goulston & Storrs Adds Private Client & Trust Team in New York

Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that Carrie Michaelis and Andrew Reardon have joined the firm's Private Client & Trust...
Goulston & Storrs Director Christian Habersaat Named Fellow of Litigation Counsel of America

Goulston & Storrs Director Christian Habersaat Named Fellow of Litigation Counsel of America

Goulston & Storrs, an Am Law 200 firm, is pleased to announce that director Christian Habersaat has been named a Fellow of the Litigation Counsel of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Awards

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.