Gourmet All-Day Café Toastique Coming to Great Falls, Virginia This Winter

The DMV-Founded, Fast Casual Brand Will Offer a Nutritious Menu Made from Premium Ingredients

GREAT FALLS, Va., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is continuing its expansion through the region with a new location headed to Great Falls, Virginia. The fast-casual restaurant is set to open its doors this winter and will be nestled in the bustling city center at 9891 Georgetown Pike. Customers can look forward to an expansive selection of health-focused items, all made in-house, using premium, local ingredients.

Open from 7am to 5pm daily, Toastique's modern café setting is ideal for breakfast, brunch, and lunch, whether solo or meeting with friends. Customers at Toastique Great Falls can look forward to the brand's line of artistic toasts like Avocado Smash, Smoked Salmon and PB Crunch. Also not to be missed are colorful smoothie bowls, piled high with fruit and superfoods and served in flavors including Blue Mystique, Cocolada and Matcha. For handhelds, handcrafted smoothies, cold-pressed juices and wellness shots offer a nutritious burst in every sip. The store will also feature extensive coffee and espresso selections along with grab-and-go items, necessary for the daily pick-me-up.

Founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, Toastique has now grown to over 50 locations across the nation. The Great Falls store will be managed by husband-and-wife team, Sagar and Sonia Khurmi. The pair decided to embark on their franchising adventure after recognizing the need for healthier meal options utilizing fresh ingredients in the community. They look forward to getting to know their customers and having them experience Toastique's menu, which effortlessly merges nutrition with great taste.

"We both aspire to live healthy lifestyles and believe that starts with the food you're eating, which is something we want to bring to Great Falls through Toastique," said Sonia Khurmi. "We believe the community will resonate with the store's mission and offerings, and are excited to get to know our neighbors and have them experience our menu."

Toastique Great Falls will be open daily from 7am-5pm and feature an all-day menu. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/great-falls . Follow along for store updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastique .

About Toastique

Toastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation's Restaurant News' 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique .

