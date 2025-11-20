Toastique Announces First Arizona Location to Open this December

The Gourmet Toast, Juice and Coffee Bar Concept is Headed to Scottsdale Next Month

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is expanding out west with its first location in the state of Arizona. Opening on Saturday, Dec. 6, the new outpost of the fast-casual restaurant will be located in Scottsdale at 7001 N. Scottsdale Road, inside the Seville Shopping Center. To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 guests in line, beginning at 8am, will receive $50 in Toastique rewards dollars that they can use during future visits ($10 initial minimum purchase required).

Serving a healthy and nutritious menu selection, all items at Toastique are made from high-quality, all-natural ingredients with a focus on utilizing local ingredients when possible. Customers of the new store will find a selection of innovative toasts in sweet and savory flavors like Avocado Smash, Smoked Salmon and PB Crunch. Meanwhile, colorful bowls piled high with fruits and superfood ingredients pack an ideal balance of flavor and nutrition. For thirst-quenching goodness, Toastique features a line of handcrafted smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and coffee and espresso options. For added convenience, a to-go menu of favorites is also available.

Toastique Scottsdale - Paradise Valley will be operated by Arizonian Josh Decker, who is looking forward to bringing the nutritious menu to his community. Having always followed a healthier lifestyle, Decker first became interested in the brand as a way for his children to be able to access its delicious and kid-friendly smoothie and bowl options closer to home. Surrounded by like-minded businesses including numerous fitness facilities, he is excited for the store to be immersed in such a way of living and build genuine relationships with his future customers.

"I've always believed that food is meant to serve as fuel for our bodies, whether that's preparing for a hike, going for a run or golfing, and now my wife and I get to pass that onto our kids with Toastique," said Decker. "Whether you need a healthy breakfast to start your day off on the right foot or are taking the family out for a quick lunch, Toastique offers so many options that people can feel good about eating."

In addition to the grand opening day festivities, customers at Toastique Scottsdale - Paradise Valley can take advantage of special offers all week long including:

Sunday 12/7 - Free drip coffee with any purchase $10+

Monday 12/8 - $5 Juice on Tap with any purchase all day (12oz)

Tuesday 12/9 - Free Coffee/Espresso drink with any purchase

Wednesday 12/10 - $6 smoothies all day (16oz)

Toastique Scottsdale - Paradise Valley will be open seven days a week from 7am-5pm. For more information, visit www.toastique.com/pages/scottsdale-paradise-valley . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastique .

About Toastique

Toastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation's Restaurant News' 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique .

