Toastique Continues Greater Los Angeles Area Expansion with Dec. 13 Grand Opening in Porter Ranch

The Gourmet Toast, Juice and Coffee Bar Concept Will Celebrate with Week-Long Offers

PORTER RANCH, Calif., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is continuing its West Coast expansion throughout Southern California with the upcoming debut of its newest location in Porter Ranch. Set to open its doors on Saturday, Dec. 13 at 20101 Rinaldi Street, Suite 120, the store will welcome the community by rewarding the first 100 guests in line with $50 in Toastique rewards dollars that they can use during future visits ($10 initial minimum purchase required).

Toastique Porter Ranch will be led by local residents and husband-and-wife team William and Kristin Calderwood who are passionate about creating access to healthy dining choices within their community. After their son experienced a debilitating paralysis that was eventually diagnosed as Lyme Disease, the Calderwoods made it a mission to understand how to heal the body from within through nutrition. The pair discovered the Toastique brand after looking for opportunities for franchising and were instantly drawn to its scratch-made recipes that are nutritious as they are delicious.

"Our son's diagnosis really helped us change the way that we approach food as a whole including how we look at it, buy it and eat it," said Kristin Calderwood. "By opening this location, we want to help others in the same way, making sure they understand the power of fresh, whole foods and really feel good about what they're eating."

Continuing their mission to promote a health-conscious lifestyle, the Calderwoods strategically selected their new Toastique location within the Vineyards at Porter Ranch shopping center because of its wellness-centric offerings. Their nearby neighbors include spin, boxing and yoga fitness studios. Opening at 7am daily, customers will enjoy a full menu with options including gourmet toasts, bowls, smoothies, cold-pressed juices, and more, each made with responsibly-sourced ingredients. Housemade grab-and-go options will also be available for purchase, offering an added touch of convenience.

"Whether it's the start of their day or a quick pause during a busy afternoon, we want our guests to feel good about what they're putting into their bodies," said Calderwood. "Toastique's tagline is to 'Nourish Every Moment' and that is the experience we're committed to creating through thoughtful food and genuine hospitality that makes each visit feel special."

Toastique Porter Ranch will be open seven days a week from 7am-5pm. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/porter-ranch . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastiqueporterranch .

About Toastique

Toastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation's Restaurant News' 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique .

