Gourmet All-Day Café Toastique to Open First Long Island Location in Woodbury this Winter

The Fast-Casual Restaurant will Serve Fresh, Flavorful Dishes Made with Clean Ingredients

LONG ISLAND, N.Y., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Toastique , the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is headed to Long Island. This winter, the fast-casual restaurant will open its first regional location in Woodbury at 8027 Jericho Turnpike. Nestled between the Town of Oyster Bay Golf Course and Trail View State Park, Toastique will serve a selection of healthy menu items utilizing locally sourced, high-quality ingredients inside a modern café setting.

Toastique, the vibrant gourmet toast, juice and coffee bar conceptualized in Washington D.C., is headed to Long Island. This winter, the fast-casual restaurant will open its first regional location in Woodbury at 8027 Jericho Turnpike.

With all dishes made in-house, Toastique offers a selection that is as nutritious as it is delicious. This includes its namesake line of innovative toasts like Avocado Smash, Smoked Salmon and PB Crunch that are completely customizable. Meanwhile, handcrafted smoothies are blended in flavors including Green Machine, Blue Mystique and Superfruit while smoothie bowls add extra yum, piled high with superfood ingredients. Customers can also look forward to cold-pressed juices, both bottled and fresh-poured, for a pick-me-up that's brimming with wellness. For a quick stop, Toastique Woodbury will even feature a grab-and-go menu that's perfect for those on the move.

With a mission to make healthy food approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for people everywhere, Toastique was founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe. Over the past seven years, the brand has experienced rapid growth, now expanding to over 50 locations. The Woodbury store will mark the third in the state of New York and will be managed by local residents and husband-and-wife team Chris and Andrea Pedersen. The pair, who bring nearly two decades of combined franchising experience, look forward to growing Toastique throughout their community and sharing their passion for the brand with a new audience.

"We believe that when you eat good, you also feel good and such is the message of Toastique which offers a nutrition-packed menu that's also decadent in taste," said Andrea Pedersen. "With Woodbury being such an active community and our location neighboring both the golf course and park, we have no doubt the brand will fit in well and resonate with our neighbors."

Once it opens this winter, Toastique Woodbury will offer an all-day menu from 7am-5pm daily. For more information, visit https://toastique.com/pages/woodbury . Follow the brand updates on social media at @toastique on Instagram and Facebook at www.facebook.com/toastiquewoodbury .

About Toastique

Toastique, a health-focused restaurant franchise founded in 2018 by former D1 collegiate cheerleader Brianna Keefe, believes healthy food should be approachable, accessible, and enjoyable for all. With a unique menu that includes toast-focused creations, all-natural smoothies, cold-pressed juices and açaí bowls, Toastique is truly unlike any other health-focused franchise on earth. After the flagship Toastique location in Washington, D.C., the brand generated over $1 million in sales during its first year of operation. Keefe franchised the concept and has expanded with locations in D.C., California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Nevada, New York, and Virginia, with more franchise units signed and in development across the country. Keefe was recently featured on Forbes 30 Under 30 Food & Drink (2022) and Franchise Dictionary Magazine's 50 Women of Wonder (2024). Toastique was also selected as Nation's Restaurant News' 2024 Hot Concepts Award winner. More information on Toastique can be found at www.toastique.com and Instagram @toastique .

Media Contact:

Kristen Skladd

586-222-2423

[email protected]

SOURCE Toastique