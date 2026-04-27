Gourmet Baking Meets Backyard Barbecue with New Summer-Ready Bread and Buns from Artesano®

Artesano® expands to include new Potato Hot Dog Buns, Potato Hamburger Buns and Sourdough Bakery Bread

IRVING, Texas, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Artesano® is helping you level up your summer sandwich game with the debut of new Potato Hot Dog Buns, Potato Hamburger Buns and Sourdough Bakery Bread. Packed with the rich, indulgent flavors and signature soft texture Artesano® is best known for, each of these new offerings are the perfect pairing for any backyard barbecue, beachside picnic or warm weather dish.

Artesano debuts new Potato Hamburger Buns, Potato Hot Dog Buns and Sourdough Bakery Bread.

With summer cooking season quickly approaching, Artesano® Potato Hot Dog Buns and Hamburger Buns are a quick and easy way to enhance your favorite grilling meats and toppings. Soft and delicious, with a pillowy texture and indulgent potato flavor, Potato Hot Dog and Hamburger Buns are easy to grab and go for any backyard gathering, picnic with friends or cozy family dinner.

Baked with no artificial flavors or preservatives and no high fructose corn syrup, Artesano® Potato Hot Dog and Hamburger Buns come in convenient packs of 8 and 16 for an easily sharable option consumers can feel good about.

"We know that our customers are always looking for ways to elevate their culinary creations and make mealtimes feel a bit more special," said Catherine Danielowich, Senior Brand Manager of Artesano®. "With our new Potato Hot Dog and Hamburger Buns, and Sourdough Bakery Bread, we're helping to elevate daily mealtimes with the soft, indulgent texture and quality consumers expect from Artesano®—without compromising convenience."

For those who crave a more traditional sandwich, Artesano® is debuting new Sourdough Bakery Bread. Baked with sourdough, each slice brings a soft, approachable texture that pairs perfectly with any meal—making it a delicious option for school, work or poolside lunches. Artesano® Sourdough Bakery Bread is crafted with the same signature soft, indulgent texture and great taste consumers know, packed in a convenient bag that is ideal for pantry storage, sharing and stocking up.

Artesano® Potato Hot Dog Buns, Potato Hamburger Buns and Sourdough Bakery Bread can be found at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit artesanobread.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operate 60 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,500 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. Bimbo Bakeries USA is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 39 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA