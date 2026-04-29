Thomas'® Toasts to Sweeter Mornings with New Apple Cinnamon English Muffins

A warm blend of apple and cinnamon adds a seasonal twist to the classic breakfast staple

IRVING, Texas, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This spring, mornings are getting a whole lot sweeter with the introduction of the new, limited-edition Thomas®' Apple Cinnamon English Muffins. Designed to fit seamlessly into everyday routines and backed by more than 140 years of baking expertise, Thomas'® Apple Cinnamon English Muffins capture the taste of apples and cinnamon in each nook and cranny to deliver a seasonal twist on a breakfast staple.

Thomas' Apple Cinnamon English Muffins

Thomas'® Apple Cinnamon English Muffins feature real apple pieces and a hint of cinnamon spice, creating a subtly sweet flavor that stands out from traditional varieties and help to elevate your breakfast routine. The muffins toast to a lightly crisp exterior while staying soft inside, making them easy to enjoy on busy mornings or relaxing weekends.

"People want breakfast options that feel a little more elevated but still easy to incorporate into their day," said Nick Pitone, Director of Marketing for Thomas'®. "With our Apple Cinnamon English Muffins, we focused on bringing in a seasonal flavor while staying true to the texture and quality that define the brand, giving consumers something new without stepping too far from what they already enjoy."

Available for a limited time beginning in late April, Thomas'® Apple Cinnamon English Muffins will roll out nationwide at a suggested retail price of $5.69 per package. Each pack includes six muffins. For more information, follow Thomas'® on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, or explore www.thomasbreads.com.

About Thomas'® Breads

Thomas' dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create the famous Nooks & Crannies English Muffin. The company has since added bagels, muffin tops and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas' sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. For a full list of Thomas' products and where to buy them, please visit www.thomasbreads.com.

About Bimbo Bakeries USA

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category-leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano®, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 35 countries.

SOURCE Bimbo Bakeries USA