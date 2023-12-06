Gourmia Adds New Stainless Steel Digital Toaster Oven Air Fryer Exclusively at Walmart

19 One-Touch Presets Enhance Unit's Versatility While Low Price Point Aids Family Budget

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gourmia®, a designer and manufacturer of innovative kitchen electrics, announced it has added a stainless steel 6-slice digital toaster oven air fryer to its ever-expanding air-fryer product line. The GTF2440 has 19 one-touch presets and includes Gourmia's proprietary FryForce 360° Technology™. It offers a trifecta of happiness for users, combining the convenience of a toaster oven with the amazing capabilities of an air fryer, AND, most importantly, it is affordable at $89 online and in-store exclusively at Walmart.

Gourmia's patented FryForce 360° Technology™ assures fried-food favorites come out juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside with up to 80% less fat. From preparing enough toast for the largest of families to cooking a meal for a gathering of friends and relatives, the Gourmia GFT2440 with 19 one-touch cooking presets eliminates all guesswork.

"Gourmia is America's #1 air fryer brand*, and we achieved this by providing consumers the tools they need to make delicious meals at home!" exclaimed Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia's founder. "Our new toaster oven air fryer fulfills our mission, boasting a stainless-steel exterior and 19 one-touch cooking presets so users can quickly and easily make healthy meals at home. In this period of high inflation, Gourmia stands out as a chef's best friend. The GTF2440 is offered at a price that is less than last year's model – so it won't cook the family budget."

From preparing enough toast for the largest of families to cooking a meal for a gathering of friends and relatives, the Gourmia GFT2440 with 19 one-touch cooking presets eliminates all guesswork. Just set it and forget it. Settings include air fry, fries, wings, bacon, vegetables, snacks, seafood, toast, bagel, bake, convection bake, roast, broil, pizza, reheat, keep warm, dehydrate, slow cook, and popcorn. An intuitive touch interface makes adjusting time, temperature, and toast shades simple.

Patented FryForce 360° Technology assures fried-food favorites come out juicy on the inside and crispy on the outside with up to 80% less fat. It is engineered to optimize heat distribution by directing air through strategically designed channels in the air-fryer oven. The air is then transformed into super-heated air by passing through the heating elements, ensuring evenly crisped, golden-brown results.

Chefs can easily monitor the progress of whatever they are cooking through the unit's large windows. Single-pull French doors open easily with the pull of a single handle.

Accessories include an air fry basket, oven rack, baking pan, and crumb tray. The unit comes with a QR code to a downloadable recipe book featuring 28 uniquely created recipes specifically curated for the GTF2440. Recipes cover main dishes, snacks, vegetables, and desserts; it also has two cooking charts.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified, so retailers and users alike can be confident that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about all-things cooking as they believe it is one of the key pillars of a healthy lifestyle. With decades of small appliance expertise, Gourmia's founders know that cooks are looking for dependable, easy-to-use tools to make their lives easier. Gourmia was named America's #1 Air Fryer brand and the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand in 2022, according to NPD*. From air fryers to multi-purpose cookers, coffee and tea makers, juicers, and more, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the U.S. according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022.

